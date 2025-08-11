Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast had ‘been mourning’ Matthew Perry before his death

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her friendship with the late Matthew Perry.

The actress said in a recent Vanity Fair cover story that she and the Friends cast had been mourning Perry long before he died from the acute effects of ketamine at age 54 in October 2023.

“We did everything we could when we could,” Aniston said. “But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight. As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

Aniston starred as Rachel Green on Friends while Perry portrayed Chandler Bing on the popular NBC sitcom.

The actress shared a tribute to Perry on Instagram shortly after his death. It included a photo of the pair laughing on the Friends set and a screenshot of a text message Perry had sent her of the same photo.

“Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” Perry’s text to Aniston read.

In her tribute caption, Aniston wrote that she loves Perry and still talks to him every day.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” Aniston wrote. “I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?'”

‘Hamilton’ original cast reunites for 10th anniversary performance at 2025 Tony Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Fans of Hamilton were satisfied when the original company of the show reunited onstage at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Led by creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, more than two dozen members of the original cast of Hamilton took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall to perform a medley in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary.

The performance began with Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony for playing Aaron Burr in the musical, taking the stage to perform the first lines from the Act 1 closer “Non-Stop.”

They were quickly joined by their castmates, including Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Christopher Jackson and Jonathan Groff.

The medley included a number of snippets of fan-favorite tracks from the musical, including “My Shot,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” “Guns and Ships,” “You’ll Be Back,” “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” “The Room Where it Happens” and “History Has Its Eyes on You.”

Eventually, the celebratory performance came full circle as the original cast ended by belting out the final snippet of “Non-Stop.”

This performance does not mark the end of the 10th anniversary celebrations. Odom is set to reprise his Tony-winning role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre this fall. He’ll return to Aaron Burr for a limited engagement starting on Sept. 9 and running through Nov. 26.

Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The odds are ever in Elle Fanning‘s favor.

She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.

Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.

This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy’s stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.

Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Jason Weaver hopes to ‘keep the audience on the edge of their seats’ with season 7 of ‘The Chi’
Chrris Lowe/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Chi is back for season 7, and so is Jason Weaver. He joined the show as Rashaad, an ex-con looking to find his way after being released from prison. Now that he’s employed, his character is challenged to continue on the right path amid a budding relationship with matriarch/businesswoman Alicia, played by Lynn Whitfield.

“We’ve seen [Shaad] go through a number of different changes and chapters since being released from prison. He’s had his fair share of ups and downs. And for the first time, it seems like, Shaad is finally firmly planting his feet on some solid ground. But at the same time, Shaad also has the tendency to kind of like sabotage himself at times,” Jason tells ABC Audio.

“I think what’s going to be interesting for the audience to see is how he continues to stay on this straight and narrow path … staying employed and out of prison,” he continues, noting viewers will see his character “struggle with insecurities … past trauma and things that he is just dealing with internally that he hasn’t come to grips with.”

“You’ll see him have a moment where he has to really look in the mirror and begin to pinpoint what the actual issue is with him internally,” he adds.

Having joined the cast of The Chi in season 4, Jason says he feels a very deep sense of gratitude” that Shaad made it this far in the show. He describes it as “one of the more rewarding experiences” of his 40-year career.

Asked what he hopes fans will take away from the new season, he says, “I want the audience to always feel like they’re never going to know what’s coming around the corner.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The Chi will air Fridays on Showtime and stream for subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

