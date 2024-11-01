Jennifer Garner channels her beloved ’13 Going on 30′ character for Halloween

ABC/Frank Micelotta

Jennifer Garner delighted fans this Halloween by stepping back into the shoes of one of her most beloved characters.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her costume as Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

During the fun clip, she’s seen wearing her now-iconic, brightly colored butterfly dress — instantly transporting fans back to 2004.

With her wide smile and unmistakable charm, Garner perfectly embodies her “30, flirty and thriving” character, reminding fans of the lighthearted, magical spirit of the romantic comedy that remains a cult favorite nearly two decades later.

The nostalgic dress choice isn’t just a treat for fans of the film, but also marks a sentimental throwback for Garner.

Originally worn in 13 Going on 30, the dress became a symbol of Jenna’s journey — a 13-year-old girl thrust into her 30s, navigating love, friendship and career with an innocent, wide-eyed wonder.

Garner’s Halloween transformation instantly captivated social media, where fans flooded her comments with memories of watching 13 Going on 30 for the first time. Many noted how timeless the look was and praised the actress for choosing a costume that resonated with so many generations.

On Sunday Garner was already showing her Halloween spirit by sharing a funny video of herself trying to get through a Halloween-themed experience. She titled the video “Moms in a Haunted House.”

“I don’t like when they pursue us. Don’t pursue!” she said during the clip, later adding, “There’s a person. I see you and I’m not frightened of you!”

Amid DirecTV dispute, Disney allowing blacked-out customers to catch Tuesday’s presidential debate
ABC News/Al Drago

An ongoing dispute between ABC News’ parent company, Disney, and DirecTV had threatened to leave millions of customers in the dark for Tuesday night’s presidential debate on ABC. 

However, Disney has announced it is allowing the viewers to watch the face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Disney-owned networks, including ABC, Freeform and ESPN, have been dark for more than 11 million DirecTV customers since Sept. 1. 

A rep for Disney stated, “Although we have yet to reach an agreement, we are providing a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost because we want all Americans to be able to view tonight’s debate at this important moment in our history.”

The company adds, “We remain at the table negotiating with DirecTV and the restoration of our programming to their subscribers is completely within their control.”

At issue is a dispute over the two companies’ so-called “carriage agreement” — the fee the satellite TV service pays Disney for access to its programming. Disney is seeking a higher fee, but DirecTV claims in a complaint to the FCC filed recently that Disney is negotiating in “bad faith.” 

The presidential debate airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Liev Schreiber thinks “it’s amazing” fans wanted to see him reprise ‘X-Men’ role in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

While Deadpool & Wolverine brought back a host of heroes and villains from Marvel movie past, one actor who didn’t get the call from Ryan Reynolds and company was Liev Schreiber

The former Ray Donovan star played Logan/Wolverine’s ally-turned-enemy Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But when Sabretooth returned in the Deadpool film, his version was played by Tyler Mane, who originally played the baddie in 2000’s X-Men

Still, before the film came out, fans were speculating Schreiber would turn up — and that’s enough for him, he tells Collider

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I can’t begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again.”

Schreiber related that to when “Showtime pulled the plug on” Ray Donovan. “I was just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from fans who watched.”

He adds, “When you’re making a television show, or you’re making a film, I’m not in there with the audience, I don’t know that anybody sees it. Of course, if you follow that sort of thing, you can see the numbers, that millions of people have seen it, but I generally don’t follow.”

That said, Liev said with a laugh, “I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie.”

‘John Wick’ back in theaters for special 10th anniversary event
Liongate

It’s hard to believe, but Keanu Reeves first unretired as seemingly unstoppable hitman John Wick nearly 10 years ago — Oct. 13, 2014, to be precise — and now Lionsgate is getting ready to celebrate. 

Fans who had previously signed up for text alerts about the John Wick franchise were keyed in on Monday to 10th anniversary screenings of the original film, taking place Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, via Fathom Events. 

For those in attendance, there will also be a special look at Ballerina, the spin-off starring Ana de Armas that features an appearance by Baba Yaga. 

Check out at all the details here.

Don’t forget to close your eyes for that puppy scene.

