Jennifer Garner shows how she got back to “Marvel fit”

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

(SPOILERS FOR “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”) Jennifer Garner recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her intense training regimen for her surprise role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actress shared the workout video to Instagram on Monday, praising the movie’s director and co-writer Shawn Levy and writer and star Ryan Reynolds for their “crazy artistic kismet” in having her reprise her role as Elektra, a Marvel role she last played in 2005.

Garner said she and her “bestie,” stuntwoman Shauna Duggin, got to work as the 52-year-old actress “amped up” her training.

“Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit,” Garner joked in her caption.

“We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies,” she wrote, referring to her character’s signature weapon.

The video included shots of Garner lifting weights, box jumping, doing aquatic workouts and practicing with her sai.

Garner also praised Levy’s and Reynolds’ work with other actors and creatives.

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did,” she wrote. “They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list.”

She also shouted out her co-stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes, saying their heroic team-up was “truly like a dream,” adding “I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them.”

She concluded of being included in the box office smash, “Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Can you dig it? Lin-Manuel Miranda looking to NYC gang flick ‘The Warriors’ for next musical project
ABC

“Warriors! Come out and (press) playyy…” Hamilton creator and everything-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly looking to the 1979 cult classic The Warriors as inspiration for his latest musical project.

Bloomberg is reporting the EGOT-winner will be creating a musical concept album based on Walter Hill‘s film, which centered on various clashing themed street gangs in New York City, including the titular one, as well as others including The Gramercy Riffs, The Baseball Furies, and The Orphans.

Playwright Eisa Davis is co-writing the album with Miranda, according to the publication, possibly putting the project on the track of other concept albums-turned-stage musicals like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Who‘s Tommy.

The popularity of The Warriors continues to this day, through merchandising and cosplay, and comic con autograph signings with the cast, which included Michael Beck, James Remar, and Deborah Van Valkenburgh.

In 2015, Rolling Stone gathered some of the onscreen gang members for a short film The Warriors: The Last Subway Ride Home.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
UnPrisoned: Kerry Washington plays a therapist who seeks counseling from John Stamos in season 2 of the comedy series.

Netflix
Simone Biles Rising: Just in time for the Summer Olympics, follow one of the world’s greatest athletes in the two-part docuseries.

Cobra Kai: It’s the beginning of the end. Part one of the sixth and final season is streaming now.

Find Me Falling: Harry Connick Jr. is a rock star who falls in love while trying to reclaim his spark in the new romance film.

Disney+
Young Woman and the Sea: Learn the true story of the first woman to swim across the English Channel in the new drama film.

Apple TV+
Lady in the Lake: Natalie Portman plays a housewife who becomes a journalist in the new limited series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Comedy Central

The Daily Show will be without Jon Stewart Monday after the part-time host tested positive for COVID-19.

As he recovers, Michael Kosta will host the show at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central; each episode debuts the next morning on Paramount+.

Stewart will return to the anchor desk Aug. 12, ABC Audio has learned.

With Stewart anchoring Monday nights since his return on Feb. 12, the Emmy-winning program features a rotating series of hosts, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Kosta.

