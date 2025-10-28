Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris, ‘Sinners’ creative team to be celebrated at ABFF Honors 2026

‘Sinners’ poster (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The American Black Film Festival has announced its 2026 honorees, selecting Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris and the creative team behind the movie Sinners.

Hudson will receive the Renaissance Award for “changing perceptions of people of color in the entertainment industry,” while Damson will be honored with the Horizon Award for being a “formidable force in film and television.” Salli Richardson-Whitfield will be presented with the Evolution Award for reflecting growth while creating opportunities for others. And the creative team behind the movie Sinners, which includes director Ryan Coogler, producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and star Michael B. Jordan, will be recognized for putting together a movie that “captures both the power and poetry of the Black experience.”

“This year’s honorees each represent the spirit of what ABFF stands for — creativity, excellence, and purpose,” said NICE CROWD CEO and President Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday in a press release. “We’re honored to celebrate each of them — artists who remind us why we tell stories: to inspire, to uplift, and to move the culture forward.”

The ABFF Honors 2026 will take place Feb. 16, 2026, in Beverly Hills; KevOnStage will serve as host.

 

A woman takes the board game Settlers of Catan off a shelf. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Settlers of Catan has forged a new alliance: the popular board game is being adapted into Netflix programming.

Asmodee, the company responsible for games like Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens, has partnered with Netflix to bring the world of Catan to the small screen via scripted and unscripted programming.

“Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” said Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, U.S. and Canada, for Netflix.

Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game in which players build settlements and cities on the island of Catan, collecting and trading resources while navigating new landscapes. The game has sold more than 45 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages, according to a release. Under the new partnership, Netflix and Asmodee are turning the island into “an epic new storytelling universe.”

“Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said in a news release. “It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes.”

Upcoming Settlers of Catan programming will join Netflix’s slate of game-to-screen stories, including ArcaneCastlevania, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series and the Gears of War film.

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple)

The Morning Show is coming back for season 5.

Apple TV+ has renewed the star-studded drama series for a fifth season. The show, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, comes from showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder.

The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama.”

Season 4 of The Morning Show premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+. It takes place almost two years after the events of season 3 and picks up after the UBA-NBN merger is complete.

“The newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Billy CrudupMark DuplassNestor CarbonellKaren PittmanGreta Lee and Nicole Beharie also star in season 4. One new episode of the season will debut weekly on Apple TV+ through Nov. 19.

Aubrey Plaza attends the “Honey Don’t” New York Screening, August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza is opening up about her grief following the death of her late husband Jeff Baena earlier this year.

Plaza touched on the topic during a recent appearance on her former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler‘s podcast.

“I think, like, I’m OK. But you know, it’s like a daily struggle,” Plaza told Poehler.

Baena, a film director and screenwriter, died in January at the age of 47. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News at the time and said Baena had died of suicide.

Plaza told Poehler that she felt “happy” to be recording the podcast together and was “grateful” to be alive.

“Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” said Plaza. “I feel, overall, I’m here and I’m functioning — and I feel, you know, like I feel really grateful to be moving through the world.”

The 41-year-old also compared grief and loss to the 2025 thriller The Gorge, which starred Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two operatives who get sent to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge.

“In the movie … there’s a cliff on one side, and then there’s a cliff on the other side, and then there’s [a] gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these, like, monster people that are trying to get them,” Plaza explained. “I swear, when I watched it, I was like, ‘That feels like what my grief is like’ … or what grief could be like, where it’s like, at all times, there’s a giant ocean of just awfulness that’s, like, right there, and I can see it. And like, sometimes, I just want to just dive into it and just be in it. And then sometimes, I just look at it. And then sometimes, I’m like, I just try to get away from it, but it’s always there. It’s just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me, like Miles [Teller’s character].”

If you are or someone you know is experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

