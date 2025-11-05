Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone developing ‘Miss Piggy’ film written by Cole Escola

Miss Piggy poses at the 2006 TV Land Awards gifting lounge on March 19, 2006, in Santa Monica, California. (Katy Winn/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets)

Miss Piggy is ready for her close-up.

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she and Emma Stone are developing a solo film centered on the iconic Muppet. The actress also announced that Oh, Mary! creator and Tony winner Cole Escola is writing the film’s script.

Lawrence made the announcement about the upcoming film on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, which was released on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” Lawrence said. “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

When hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang asked Lawrence if she and Stone would appear in the film, the actress said, “I think so, we have to.”

ABC News has reached out to Disney and The Muppet Studio for comment.

Miss Piggy was created in the 1970s by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz. The character has never been the central character of a film prior to this.

The Muppets recently celebrated its milestone 70th birthday. In September, it was announced that The Muppet Show is getting rebooted at Disney+ for a special episode that will star Sabrina Carpenter.

The new installment of the show comes from Seth Rogen‘s Point Grey Pictures and The Muppets Studio. It will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang “as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos,” according to an official announcement post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and The Muppets Studio.

