Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with 2nd child with husband Cooke Maroney

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. Her representative confirmed the exciting news to Vogue.

ABC News has reached out to Lawrence’s representative for comment.

The couple are already parents to their 2-year-old son, whom they welcomed in February 2022.

During a conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine last June, the No Hard Feelings star gushed over her art gallery owner husband, calling him “the greatest father in the entire world.”

“So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual, every-day, all-day parent guilt,” she said at the time.

In 2022, Lawrence opened up about her life as a mom to Vogue, sharing that it had been “so scary to talk about motherhood” because it’s so different for everyone.

She recalled having girlfriends who were honest about their journeys with her, and how it prepared her to be forgiving.

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'” she said at the time.

Lawrence has since fallen in love with motherhood, saying that the morning after she gave birth, it felt like her life had started over.

“Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss,'” she told Vogue. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in 2019.

They tied the knot in October later that year at Belcourt of Newport, a museum and historical site in Newport, Rhode Island, before family and a guest list that included famous friends like Diaz, Adele and Emma Stone.

‘I Love Lucy’ to make its Blu-ray debut Nov. 5
Paramount Home Entertainment

One of the most groundbreaking television comedies in history is finally coming to Blu-ray. Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Friday that I Love Lucy: The Complete Series will be available for sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

That happens to be Election Day, and by the look of things, chances are you might need the laughs. 

The set comes packed with supplemental goodies, including a colorized and never-before-released episode called “Lucy and the Loving Cup”; the remastered I Love Lucy pilot; and remastered versions of The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, which ran from 1957 to 1960, including original commercials that ran for it back in the day.

Also included will be remastered versions of the original opening and closing credits; three long-lost “flashback” scenes; and a portion of the 1959 CBS fall preview special, Eye on CBS, featuring Lucille Ball and the show’s producer Vivian Vance, which hasn’t been seen since it aired.

In brief: ‘The Apprentice’ trailer drops, 3 added to ‘SNL’ cast and more
The first official trailer for the upcoming Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, has been revealed. The film chronicles “A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York” as he “comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today,” according to the film’s official synopsis. The Apprentice opens Oct. 11 …

Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members to the NBC late night show for its 50th season: Ashley Padilla, a member of the Los Angeles sketch comedy and improvisational troupe The Groundlings; stand-up comic Emil Wakim; and Jane Wickline, part of the ensemble for the popular TikTok sketch show Stapleview. Chloe Troast, a featured player last season, is leaving, along with Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney. Saturday Night Live returns Sept. 28 …

HBO has picked up an as-yet-untitled comedy series from Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, the premium cable channel announced Tuesday. The series follows a codependent group of friends who reunite, “navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.” Sennott will next be seen in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, hitting theaters on Oct. 11 …

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and more star in ‘Emilia Perez’ teaser
Netflix

The teaser trailer for Emilia Pérez has arrived.

In the new trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations,” according to its synopsis.

The film “follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness,” according to the synopsis.

There’s Emilia (Gascón), a “fearsome cartel leader,” and Rita (Saldaña), an “unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job” who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death “so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self,” the synopsis for the film continues.

Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum and said it was inspired by Écoute, a novel by Boris Razon. The Emilia Pérez director and writer said halfway through reading the book, he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.

“As the character wasn’t that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there,” Audiard said.

Also starring Édgar RamirezEmilia Perez screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gomez recently posted to Instagram photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the role.

Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning choreography with Damien Jalet.

“In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves,” she captioned the post.

