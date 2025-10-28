Jennifer Lawrence on her older press interviews: ‘So embarrassing’

Jennifer Lawrence on her older press interviews: ‘So embarrassing’

Jennifer Lawrence attends the ‘Die My Love’ red carpet during the 20th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2025, in Rome, Italy. (Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence says she is embarrassed by some of her early press interviews.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the actress said she cringes watching her moments with the press from the earlier days of her career.

“Oh, no. So hyper. So embarrassing,” Lawrence said of those interviews.

She went into more detail about why she feels this way.

“Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism,” Lawrence said. “And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’ … I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”

Lawrence is referencing a Saturday Night Live bit from 2016. Grande played the actress in a Celebrity Family Feud sketch, saying lines like, “I’m just, like, a snackaholic. I mean, I love Pringles. If no one’s looking, I’ll eat, like, a whole can.”

Lawrence said the backlash against her at the time became “uninhabitable.”

“I felt — I didn’t feel, I was, I think — rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality,” Lawrence said.

She said this experience made her think differently about how she approaches her day-to-day life.

“I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence,” Lawrence said. “So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and more react to Diane Keaton's death
Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and more react to Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton and Steve Martin attend ‘Rodeo Drive Walk Of Style’ awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, 2003 (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Diane Keaton is being remembered by some of her co-stars, friends and admirers. The Oscar-winning star of movies like Annie Hall and Something’s Gotta Give died Saturday at age 79.

Keaton’s First Wives Club co-star Goldie Hawn wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram that read, in part,  “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? … There was, and will be, no one like you … I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”

Bette Midler, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote of Keaton, “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Steve Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in the Father of the Bride movies and in 2013’s The Big Wedding, posted a photo on X of Keaton in the ’70s and wrote, “Loved!” adding her line from Annie Hall: “La dee da, la dee da.” On Instagram, he posted an exchange between Keaton and Father of the Bride co-star Martin Short in Interview magazine, in which he asked her, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” She replied, “Well, you’re both idiots.” Martin wrote that the exchange “sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride movies, wrote, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

Mary Steenburgen, who starred with Keaton in Book Club and its sequel, told ABC News, “Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”

Mandy Moore, who co-starred with Keaton in the 2007 movie Because I Said So, wrote on Instagram, “They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was … One of the very best to ever do it.”

On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them.”

And a source tells People that Woody Allen, who made eight films with Keaton and was involved romantically with her for a time, is “extremely distraught and surprised and upset” about her death.

Watch Hugh Jackman sing 'Sweet Caroline' in new trailer for Neil Diamond-themed film
Watch Hugh Jackman sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in new trailer for Neil Diamond-themed film
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in director Craig Brewer’s ‘Song Sung Blue’ (Sarah Shatz/Focus Features @2025 All Rights Reserved

A movie featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson singing Neil Diamond hits as they fall in love? How Sweet — Caroline, that is.

The first trailer has arrived for Song Sung Blue, the story of a two down-on-their luck musicians from Milwaukee who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder and find love in the process. It’s based on a true story, which was previously told in a 2008 documentary of the same name, which itself is named after Diamond’s 1972 hit.

Jackman is seen in the trailer dressed in full Neil Diamond 1970s-era regalia, belting out “Sweet Caroline” and singing “Cherry, Cherry” with Hudson, whose character comes up with the idea for their tribute band. At one point, Jackman really leans into the Neil Diamond of it all, telling Hudson, “You’re my August Night, my ‘September Morn,’ my ‘Cracklin’ Rosie.'”

Song Sung Blue, which also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi, hits theaters Dec. 25.

In brief: 'Hexed' release date, Warwick Davis rejoins 'Harry Potter' and more
In brief: ‘Hexed’ release date, Warwick Davis rejoins ‘Harry Potter’ and more

Disney revealed some new information about its upcoming movie slate at the “Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney” event, held from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31 in Orlando, Florida. Its latest original animated movie, Hexed, is slated for a November 2026 release, while Ice Age: Boiling Point is scheduled for release in February 2027. Disney also shared that Toy Story is returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary on Sept. 12 and revealed a sneak peek at Toy Story 5, set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Warwick Davis is heading back to Hogwarts. HBO announced the actor will be reprising his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He previously played the character in the original films. The TV series is set to debut in 2027 …

Prime Video has canceled the YA drama Motorheads after one season, Deadline reports. But there’s still hope for fans out there – the producers say they are looking for a new home for the show. Motorheads stars Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Ryan Phillippe and Nathalie Kelley

