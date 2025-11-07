Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture

Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi reveal they adopted a baby girl: ‘And then there were 3’
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi reveal they adopted a baby girl: ‘And then there were 3’
In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the world premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Electric State’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents.

The couple announced Thursday in a joint Instagram post that they recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were 3,” they added, signing the post, “Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Reached for comment, a representative for Brown directed ABC News to the couple’s Instagram statement.

A representative for Bongiovi did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The new chapter for the couple comes more than a year after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2024. They had a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Brown opened up about her desire to be a mom in March this year.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” the Stranger Things actress told the SmartLess podcast at the time. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life,” she continued. “Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

Brown also discussed the idea of adopting a child.

“I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she said. “For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, ‘The door is always open.'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dwayne Johnson was scared to play Mike Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’
Dwayne Johnson was scared to play Mike Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’
Dwayne Johnson stars in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ (A24)

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his fears in taking on a more dramatic role.

The actor plays two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr in Benny Safdie‘s upcoming film The Smashing Machine, and he recently told Vanity Fair he was scared to take on the role.

“It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. Can I do this?’” Johnson said. “I realized that maybe these opportunities weren’t coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff … I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, Smashing Machine comes along.”

Johnson also spoke about the process of putting on the prosthetics he had to wear each day for the role.

“I just sat in front of that mirror for three to four hours and watched it all change. There were about 13 or 14 different prosthetics. Subtle, yet I think very impactful,” Johnson said. “By the time I got to set, I was Mark Kerr and I felt it, from how he walked to how he talked and how he looked at life.”

While he admits he “is not a big therapy person,” Johnson said he had “to be willing to tap into all the stuff that you’ve gone through” in order to take on this part.

“I found it so scary, but also, so nourishing and freeing. I ripped it open,” Johnson said.

The Smashing Machine arrives in theaters on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michelle Williams thanks her surrogate for ‘the miracle of’ her fourth child
Michelle Williams thanks her surrogate for ‘the miracle of’ her fourth child
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend the ‘Dying For Sex’ New York City premiere on April 2, 2025. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams is sharing details about her newborn child.

The actress opened up about the birth of her fourth child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, welcomed their third child, her fourth, through a surrogate earlier in 2025. During her appearance on the late-night show, guest host Tiffany Haddish complimented Williams on her figure, telling her it looks like she has never had any children.

“Then I’ve got to give a big shoutout to Christine, cause this last baby did not come through my body,” Williams said. “But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you’re watching out there; thank you, Christine.”

She continued her praise of her surrogate, saying, “Thanks to Christine, I have three under 5 at home.”

These comments appear to be the first time Williams has confirmed the sex of her youngest child.

Williams had her first child, Matilda Rose Ledger, with the late Heath Ledger in October 2005. Her first child with Kail, named Hart Kail, was born in 2020. The married couple welcomed a second child in 2022 followed by this third child earlier in 2025. The names of their two youngest children have yet to be announced publicly.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.