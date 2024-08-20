Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage



Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck on Tuesday after two years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.

The Hollywood power couple married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. Lopez announced their marriage on her website, sharing at the time, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

The next month, the couple celebrated their nuptials at a second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

In 2003, the couple was engaged to be married but postponed their nuptials and ultimately went their separate ways.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005; they announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez married her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, in 2004; they announced their split in 2011 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Following Lopez’s breakup with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship.

Lopez told People in 2022, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lupita Nyong’o found her ‘Quiet Place’ character’s struggles “therapeutic” after loss of Chadwick Boseman


Lupita Nyong’o is now in theaters in the hit prequel thriller A Quiet Place: Day One, and she found portraying her character, Sam, had a “therapeutic” effect on her in light of the unexpected loss to cancer of her Black Panther co-star and friend Chadwick Boseman in 2020. 

Sam is being treated for cancer, but in the midst of her fight for her life, a new struggle emerges: aliens who hunt by sound invade New York City. 

Nyong’o tells People it was “scary to have to go there” considering her character’s battle with cancer and Boseman’s. Sam is “really facing their mortality, even before this apocalypse takes place, and life is slipping between her fingers,” she explains.

“That was daunting to have to go there, psychologically and emotionally,” she says.

“In the end, it was actually very therapeutic because I had just experienced not too many years ago the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook me to my core. I definitely was thinking about that a lot,” she adds.

Nyong’o expresses, “What I came to realize is that it’s really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally. When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted.”

Boseman battled the depths of the disease privately while at the height of his fame, with only a handful of those close to him aware of his colon cancer diagnosis. Boseman died at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Nyong’o posted in a now-deleted Instagram tribute, “The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning.”

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s trip to the marriage mart


Netflix has revealed that Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the Regency-era phenomenon’s upcoming eight-episode fourth season

In the post on Instagram, the show’s official account noted, “Welcome to the marriage mart mr. bridgerton.”

The streaming service’s official blog, Tudum, teases “an unforgettable masquerade ball” coming to Mayfair, and “the man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver.”

The video accompanying the announcement sees Thompson, dressed casually, being handed his wardrobe specifically for the special occasion. “In that case, come on in,” he tells the camera.

The man who plays the “bohemian” character tells the blog, “Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself.”

Indeed, in the video Benedict teases, “It feels now that the next thing may change me entirely.” 

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes adds, “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way. He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait: no release date has been announced.

Michelle Monaghan says Robert Downey Jr. taught her to keep up with Vince Vaughn in ‘Bad Monkey’


Based on Carl Hiaasen‘s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the mystery comedy series Bad Monkey hits Apple TV+ on Wednesday.

In it, Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida who finds himself trying to unravel the mystery of a severed arm that was found by a tourist.  

The series was created by Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and also stars Michelle Monaghan, who starred in Shane Black‘s 2005 cult comedy classic Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

The film that also starred Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer shares a pulpy sensibility with Bad Monkey, says Michelle, who plays Bonnie, a mysterious woman with whom Vaughn’s character has an affair. 

“Yes. I couldn’t agree with you more,” she said to ABC Audio. “Comedy was something that I wanted to revisit. … I was really looking forward to finding something funny and finding material that I could dig my comedic chops into once again. And who better to do it with than Bill Lawrence?”

In Bad Monkey, Vaughn brings his trademark motormouthed improv style for which he’s known — and again, Monaghan says, Kiss Kiss came in handy. 

“I improved for the first time with Robert Downey [Jr.] … and that was daunting, of course.”

She adds, “And also doing it with Vince Vaughn is daunting because he is … so fast on his feet. The guy is so quick. He’s so bright. He’s a really smart actor.”

Michelle adds, “You know, when you’re working with that level of talent … even if whatever you say isn’t that clever or funny, they’ll make it funny.”

