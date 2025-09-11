Jennifer Lopez recalls losing ‘Evita’ role to Madonna

Jennifer Lopez recalls losing ‘Evita’ role to Madonna

Madonna and director Alan Parker on the set of ‘Evita’ (Getty Images)

Imagine if instead of Madonna it had been Jennifer Lopez starring as Eva Perón in the 1996 movie Evita. According to JLo, it could have happened.

Variety reports that during a post-screening Q&A for her new movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer recalled her previously failed attempts to land roles in movie musicals. One of those was Evita, which was directed by Alan Parker.

Jennifer recalled, “I went to audition for Evita for Alan Parker. I had been practicing for weeks and I sing my heart out and he goes, ‘You’re amazing. You know Madonna has the part, right?’”

She added, “I said, ‘OK, bye-bye. Nice to meet you.’”

Madonna went on to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a film, musical or comedy for her role as the former first lady of Argentina. One of the numbers she sang in the movie, “You Must Love Me,” won the Oscar for best original song.

Jennifer said she also auditioned for the movie musicals Chicago and Nine, but didn’t get the parts. She was supposed to star in a live version of Bye Bye Birdie on NBC in 2016, but the project never happened. Now, with Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the 1992 Broadway musical of the same name, Jennifer said, “I’m living my childhood dreams.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman is in theaters Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’
Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’
Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films, and he revealed in a new interview with IndieWire that he has had a chance to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“He’s an extraordinary man,” Mescal shares, “like to spend any time — it’s a crazy sentence to say that I’ve spent time with that man, let alone play him.”

Mescal also confirmed that we will be hearing his voice in the films. Asked whether he plans to do his own singing, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely, yeah.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view.

In addition to Mescal, the movies will star Harris Dickinson as John LennonBarry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner gets free burritos for a year
Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner gets free burritos for a year
Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Daddy was more than a state of mind this Father’s Day.

New York City held a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Sunday. Brooklyn dad George Gountas was unanimously crowned the winner of the competition, beating nearly 30 other contestants for the title. He won $50 and a year’s worth of free burritos from the event’s organizer, Son Del North.

In a post announcing the Pascal lookalike event on Instagram, Son Del North asked several questions. “Do you look like this man? Or know someone who does? Do they also claim there’s no good Mexican food in NYC? Bring them to Orchard.”

It’s a reference to Pascal’s Hot Ones appearance from 2023, where he said there was no good Mexican food in New York City.

While Son Del North said the event is a parody and not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone, it promised “the burrito prize is real.”

Gountas may not be starring in three films playing in theaters this summer (Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) like Pascal is, but he does have roots in the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb page, Gountas is a lighting director who has worked on The Daily Show for years. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters
Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters
A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the big names set to present at the 77th Emmy Awards.

CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday the stars who will present the golden statuettes at Sunday’s award ceremony.

Among the presenters are Tina FeySterling K. BrownElizabeth BanksIke BarinholtzAngela BassettJason BatemanKathy BatesKristen BellJennifer CoolidgeAlan CummingEric DaneColman DomingoWalton GogginsTony GoldwynKathryn HahnJustin HartleyJude LawJames MarsdenLeanne MorganJulianne NicholsonSarah PaulsonParker PoseyJeff ProbstPhylicia RashadHiroyuki SanadaAnna SawaiMichael SchurSofia Vergara and Jesse Williams.

There will also be a Gilmore Girls reunion, as both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to present ahead of the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama series.

Another TV mother-daughter duo presenting are Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for other presenters, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to take the stage, as are Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is the star of the upcoming season of Netflix’s Monster series, while Peters is the show’s original lead.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmys live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday. It airs on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.