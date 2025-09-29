Jennifer Lopez reflects on divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘It changed me’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE)

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her divorce from Ben Affleck, calling it a turning point in her life.

In a new interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the singer and actress shared why she sees an unexpected upside to the breakup, describing the split as “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“Because it changed me,” Lopez said. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow ….[I] became more self-aware, I am a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago.”

Affleck serves as an executive producer on Lopez’s new film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January — the same month the former couple finalized their divorce, according to People.

Reflecting on working on the film during such a tumultuous time, the singer called it “the best and the worst of times.”

“Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy,” she said. “And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, ‘How do I reconcile this?’ but you get through it.”

Affleck and Lopez first began dating in 2002 but ended their engagement in 2004. Lopez later married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner and had three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The couple reunited in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia a month later. Two years later, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.

Earlier this year, Affleck opened up about his divorce from Lopez in an interview with GQ, calling the split “pretty adult,” despite what he described as the “sensational” media coverage surrounding it.

Pedro Pascal stars in ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer
Grogu and Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu.’ (Lucasfilm)

This is the way.

Lucasfilm has released the first official trailer for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and GroguPedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin in the movie based on the popular Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy,” according to the film’s official description. “As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

The trailer marks Sigourney Weaver‘s introduction to the Star Wars galaxy. Din and Grogu show up for a meeting with her character. The latter attempts to steal her snack by using the force, which she doesn’t allow, sending Grogu a disapproving glance.

One of the only bits of dialogue comes in the trailer’s final moments, when Grogu fires what appears to be green slime directly into the eye of an alien creature.

“Good shot, baby,” an Anzellan droidsmith, the same species as Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, approvingly tells Grogu.

Jeremy Allen White also stars in the film as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta, while Jonny Coyne plays an imperial warlord.

Jon Favreau directs and produces the movie, which is also produced by Kathleen KennedyDave Filoni and Ian Bryce.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was filmed for IMAX, exclusively arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Prime Video shares first look at ‘Fallout’ season 2
Ella Purnell in ‘Fallout’ season 2. (Prime Video)

Fall for the first-look photos of Fallout season 2.

Prime Video has released the first images showing off the second season of its series based on the popular video game franchise.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the first season’s finale for a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city called New Vegas.

Ella PurnellAaron MotenWalton GogginsKyle MacLachlanMoisés Arias and Frances Turner star in the hit series.

The show tells the story of the haves and the have-nots in a world that’s rebuilding 200 years after an apocalypse.

“The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them,” according to an official description.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December.

