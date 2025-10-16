Jennifer Lopez says Brett Goldstein was her favorite onscreen kiss

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen on the set of ‘Office Romance’ on April 7, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her favorite person to smooch on the big screen.

The actress and singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, where the host asked her to name her favorite person she has ever had to kiss for a movie.

“We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on,” Cohen said. “Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!”

Lopez’s answer happened to be a much more recent smooch.

“I’m gonna say my favorite — I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser,” Lopez said.

Lopez stars alongside Goldstein in the upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance.

The Netflix film was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker.

Goldstein spoke to Netflix back in April about working on the project.

“Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked,” Goldstein said. “Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez’s father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress’s onscreen father again in Office Romance.

77th Emmys: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart win outstanding lead actor, actress in a comedy series
Seth Rogen wins the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Seth Rogen won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for playing Matt Remick on The Studio, while Jean Smart won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for playing Deborah Vance on Hacks during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Stephen Colbert presented the outstanding lead actor honor as the first award of the evening. The talk show host received a standing ovation as he took to the stage.

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” Colbert asked the crowd. He then took out his resume and showed off an older headshot of himself, which he handed off to Harrison Ford, with hopes he will give it to director Steven Spielberg.

While accepting his award, Rogen expressed surprise at his win, saying he had not prepared a speech because he has never won anything in his life prior to this.

The other nominees for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series were Adam Brody for Nobody Wants ThisJason Segel for ShrinkingMartin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

Jennifer Coolidge presented the outstanding lead actress honor to Smart. The award marks Smart’s fourth time winning for her starring role on Hacks

The other nominees in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series were Uzo Aduba for The ResidenceKristen Bell for Nobody Wants ThisQuinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

Regina Hall says she once considered becoming a nun
Regina Hall attends the ‘One Battle After Another’ screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Regina Hall is opening up about how she once considered becoming a nun.

The actress said she seriously considered becoming a nun at several moments in her life while guesting on a recent episode of Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast.

“I went to Catholic school, and so we had the nuns, who I loved. I loved my nuns,” Hall said.

Poehler then asked what specifically Hall loved about nuns.

“They were strict, but they were loving,” Hall said, before detailing exactly when she considered becoming a nun.

“When I was in high school, and then again when I was older and I was too old,” Hall said. “Thirty-nine, that was the cutoff. I was 41. They were like, ‘It’s not a backup plan, miss. Get on out of here.'”

Hall said that, as a young person, the idea of spending a life in prayer for others and having “no romantic heartbreak” was enticing.

“I’m sure that it’s not that easy, I’m just saying that was what I romanticized it would be if I did it,” Hall said. “I thought that was lovely.”

The actress also says she believes in past lives and believes she was a nun in a past life.

“I believe I had a past life where I was that. I believe I’ve come from that,” Hall said. “It probably exists within me because it has existed.”

Hall stars in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

Tom Holland suffers concussion on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set
Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland has suffered a mild concussion while on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

ABC Audio has learned that Holland will take a few days off from filming the upcoming superhero movie to recover from the injury. No one else was injured during the incident. Sony, which is producing the film along with Marvel Studios, is trying to figure out a plan to continue filming without Holland. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August. At the time, Sony released a video of Holland on day one of the set wearing a brand-new Spider-Man suit.

“It’s day one, my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” Holland says in the video. “We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Returning cast members in this new film are Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Joining the franchise this time around are Liza Colon-ZayasTramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in this film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

