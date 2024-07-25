Jennifer Lopez shares video from her ‘Bridgerton’-themed 55th birthday party

Jennifer Lopez shares video from her ‘Bridgerton’-themed 55th birthday party
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez is sharing pictures and videos from her Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

Lopez, who turned 55 on Wednesday, shared a video from her birthday celebration featuring outfits, music, horse and carriages fitting the Regency-era show’s style and theme.

The video Lopez shared on her Instagram featured a horse and carriage, quick-paced violin and a Regency ballroom dance with men dressed in long coats, white socks and loafers and women in white gloves and long dresses.

“Dearest Gentle Reader…And a splendid evening was had by all,” read Lopez’s caption on her birthday post, a nod to the show’s resident gossip maven Lady Whistledown.

Also included in the post were several images of Lopez in several outfits including an emerald green dress. Lopez posed for photos with guests, enjoyed a large multi-layered cake, and appeared to sing on a microphone for her guests.

The choice of a Bridgerton theme could be seen as slightly ironic, seeing as the Netflix phenomenon centers on all the drama the gossip pages can wreak on the lives of the rich and famous.

Lopez has weathered negative press recently: Headlines have hinted her marriage to Ben Affleck is in trouble, and in May, Lopez canceled her This Is Me…Live tour.

At the time, she released a statement saying “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kate Middleton receives standing ovation at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton receives standing ovation at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, and was honored with a standing ovation.

Kate, a longtime tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club sat in the Royal Box at center court with daughter Princess Charlotte to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in the final for the second year in a row.

The Princess of Wales later presented Alcaraz of Spain his trophy after he defeated Djokovic.

Leading up to Sunday’s championship match, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year’s tournament. In March, the 42-year-old wife of Prince William, announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

In a written update shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate said she is “making good progress” as she undergoes chemotherapy after her diagnosis but is not “out of the woods yet,” adding that her treatment will continue “for a few more months.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt has the need for speed in breakneck teaser to racing drama ‘F1’
Brad Pitt has the need for speed in breakneck teaser to racing drama ‘F1’
Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films has released the teaser to Brad Pitt‘s anticipated racing drama F1, and in it, the superstar is feeling the need for speed.

Most appropriate, as the film comes from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and its producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The teaser’s only dialog comes at its open, from Pitt’s Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the circuit to head up a fictional racing team known as APXGP. “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, now McLaren: All have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling in the turns,” he says.

He continues to Kerry Condon‘s character, “We need build our car for combat.”

“How am I supposed to make that safe?” she asks, incredulous.

“Who said anything about safe?” he replies.

And with that, the teaser hits the gas, set to Queen‘s epic “We Will Rock You.”

Just as the Top Gun filmmakers did securing military assistance with that Tom Cruise blockbuster, F1 was made in collaboration with “Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, [F1’s governing body] FIA and race promoters,” according to the producers.

The result: Realism. The teaser is stuffed with stunning racing footage — and as Cruise actually was in the cockpit, Pitt here is behind the wheel. The feature was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the fictional team “competed against the real-life titans of the sport,” the producers say.

Apart from the racing footage, we glimpse Damson Idris as Hayes’ flashy APXGP racing teammate; Condon’s character changing a tire in the pit; and Academy Award winner Javier Bardem alongside Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies.

F1 races into theaters and IMAX on June 27, 2025.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell and more chosen for 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class
Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell and more chosen for 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The stars chosen to be part of the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class have been announced.

Over 30 new celebrities have been chosen to be added to the Walk of Fame, including actors like Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell.

Those three have been selected in the motion picture category, along with John Carpenter, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz.

Over in the TV category, everyone’s favorite science guy Bill Nye is being honored, along with Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will have a double ceremony together.

These honorees will have up to two years to set a date for their ceremonies.

“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said. “The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.