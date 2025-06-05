Jennifer Lopez stars in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ teaser trailer

Jennifer Lopez stars in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ teaser trailer
Roadside Attractions

Jennifer Lopez revels in the glitz and glam of Hollywood in the teaser trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The first trailer for the upcoming movie musical arrived on Thursday. Dreamgirls director Bill Condon helmed this new adaptation, which is based on the 1976 novel and the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name.

Andor star Diego Luna stars as Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina, played by Tonatiuh. The two form a bond as Molina tells Valentín about the plot of his favorite Hollywood musical, which stars Ingrid Luna, played by Lopez.

“What’s your favorite movie?” Molina asks Valentín in the trailer. He responds, “I don’t have one.”

“I couldn’t live without movies,” Molina continues, as he looks at a poster of Kiss of the Spider Woman he’s hung up in their jail cell. “One of them, I’ll never forget.”

Condon wrote the screenplay of the film, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, musical book by Terrence McNally, and music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The trailer finds Lopez performing “Where You Are,” one of the musical’s 13 songs.

Lopez and Luna also serve as executive producers on the film, which first premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.

Kiss of the Spider Woman arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Oscars voters now must watch every nominated film in each category to vote
Oscars voters now must watch every nominated film in each category to vote
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New details about the upcoming Oscars ceremony have arrived.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026. We now know the nominations for the 2026 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

There are also updated rules and campaign regulations for this upcoming Oscars awards season.

All voters must now watch every single nominated film in each category to be able to participate in the final round of voting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The method for how this will be enforced has not yet been announced.

Additionally, the rules of eligibility and voting for the inaugural Oscar for achievement in casting have been codified. The process will include a preliminary round of voting to determine a short list of 10 films. Afterward, prior to nominations voting, the casting directors’ branch members will be invited to a presentation of the short-listed casting achievements, which will include a Q&A with the nominees.

There is also new language regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in the rules for film eligibility.

“With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award,” the new language, as recommended by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, reads.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jared Leto, light cycles appear in ‘Tron: Ares’ trailer: Watch here
Jared Leto, light cycles appear in ‘Tron: Ares’ trailer: Watch here
Walt Disney Studios

A new glimpse of the third Tron movie is officially out.

Tron: Ares received an official trailer on Saturday, featuring the iconic Tron light cycles, Jared Leto, Greta Lee and more.

The trailer opens with a high-speed police chase, where law enforcement is after two figures on the light cycle motorcycles, first seen in the 1982 original Tron movie.

“I’m looking for something. Something I do not understand,” says a voiceover.

Next, Greta Lee is seen sprinting full speed down a city street looking concerned before combat breaks out via a futuristic-looking car, planes and weaponry, including another Tron classic, the massive recognizer.

Finally, Leto is seen at the end of the trailer peering upward as Tron franchise star Jeff Bridges‘ voice can be heard in a voiceover, saying “Ready? Cause there’s no going back.”

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings,” according to a synopsis for the film.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and also stars Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

The first Tron movie starred Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer engineer who accidentally enters a digital world and fight villains there to escape. Tron: Ares follows the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, which also starred Bridges, as well as Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde and Michael Sheen.

Featuring original music from Nine Inch Nails, Tron: Ares hits theaters Oct. 10 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges
Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges
Eric Charbonneau/KCFEOLA PR via Getty Images

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt was arrested and indicted in Brooklyn on Friday on charges of sexual abuse, criminal sex act, assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

The actor pleaded not guilty and was released until his next court date in June.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment alleges Pitt sexually abused an unnamed individual in April 2020 “by means of forcible compulsion.”

In August 2020, the indictment claims he allegedly forced oral sex on an individual. The indictment claims Pitt allegedly injured an individual with “a four by four” that same month.

In June 2021, the indictment claims Pitt allegedly assaulted an individual with a cinderblock.

In August 2021, the indictment claims he allegedly tried to strangle someone.

Individual identities are redacted in the indictment, so it is unclear how many people are making allegations against Pitt.

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Pitt’s attorney James Goldman said, “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unreliable individual. In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, from a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual relationship. We have already uncovered exonerating evidence and this case will be dismissed.”

Pitt is best known for his role as Jimmy Darmody in the hit Atlantic City-based period crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

In his role, Pitt starred opposite Steve Buscemi as an up-and-coming gangster in the underground crime world portrayed in the show.

Pitt, who also appeared in Dawson’s Creek earlier in his career, has taken on several television roles since the end of Boardwalk Empire, appearing in several episodes the NBC show Hannibal. He’s also starred in the films The Dreamers and Last Days.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.