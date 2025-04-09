Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards

Courtesy CBS

Jennifer Lopez first hosted the American Music Awards back in 2015 and has performed on the show 10 times. Now she’s back for another round.

The singer, actress and businesswoman will be front and center for this year’s iteration of the show, which will air live from Las Vegas May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

J-Lo first teased that she’d be returning to the show during last year’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. In addition to hosting, she’ll perform, showcasing her “unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle,” according to a press release.

The American Music Awards is the largest fan-voted award show in the country. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

J-Lo’s most recent album, This Is Me … Now, came out in February 2024, along with a companion film and a documentary. All three projects were inspired by her second chance at love with then-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she filed for divorce in April of that year. The album was supposed to be followed by a major tour, but she later canceled it, citing the need to spend more time with family and friends.

Jennifer will kick off a run of European tour dates on July 1. She also has the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman coming out later this year, and another film, Office Romance, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak shared their admiration for each other while she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

During her speech at the ceremony, the actress gushed over her former The Office co-star, who is also the godfather to her kids.

“He’s such an important and integral part of my family,” Kaling said, before noting “sometimes I forget that the reason that I know him is because we worked together professionally.”

She continued, jokingly, “I’m as starstruck by him now at age 29 as I was when I first met you—at 24.”

Before Kaling took the stage, Novak shared his own praise, both personal and professional, highlighting Kaling’s impact on her audience and those around her.

“Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter, and friend and mentor to so many, she always makes the extra effort to show people her real personality, her real values, her real standards, her real sense of style, her real sense of humor. And I’ve seen what a difference it makes,” he shared.

Concluding his remarks, he said, “You’d be on the walk of talent if they had one. You’d be on the walk of friendship. You’d be on the walk of compassionate parenthood. But let’s face it, all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Last June, Kaling shared in an Instagram post for her 45th birthday that she had given birth to her daughter Anne in late February. She is also mom to daughter Katherine, born in 2017, and son Spencer, born in 2020.

In Brief: 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer and more
The official trailer for season 2 of The Last of Us has been unveiled. The new footage reveals tension between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) following the events of last season, as well as a look at some of the new characters joining this season, including Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby and Jeffrey Wright’s Isaac Dixon. Season 2 debuts on HBO and Max April 13.

With Love, Meghan — Meghan Markle‘s cooking and lifestyle Netflix show — is getting another season. Just three days after the show’s debut, the Duchess of Sussex shared on Instagram Friday that the show had been renewed for a second season, writing in part, “I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is coming!”

The Voice has revealed its advisors for the battle rounds. Cynthia Erivo will be advising Michael Buble‘s team, while Kate Hudson is advising Adam Levine‘s team. R&B singer Coco Jones will be giving her expertise to John Legend‘s team, and country group Little Big Town shares their wisdom with Kelsea Ballerini‘s team. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

It seems Michael B. Jordan has found his leading lady for the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports Bones and All actress Taylor Russell has landed the role. In addition to starring, Jordan is producing and directing the film. 

Oscars 2025: 'El Mal' from 'Emilia Pérez' wins best original song
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Emilia Pérez track “El Mal,” written by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, nabbed the Oscar for best original song Sunday, beating out songs by Elton JohnBrandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, Diane Warren and others.

“We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption,” Camille shared during her acceptance speech, “and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of the good and progress in the world.”

The award was handed out by The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who joked that he wasn’t the first choice to present: “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.”

He added that Dylan didn’t want to do it because he thought the best songs in a film this year were in A Complete Unknown, referring to his music in the Dylan biopic.

Jagger joked that the 83-year-old Bob said, “You should find somebody younger,” with Jagger, who is 81, noting, “I said OK I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it.”

