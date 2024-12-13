Jennifer Love Hewitt to return as Julie James in new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ film

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jennifer Love Hewitt is slated to reprise her role as Julie James in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film.

The actress shared the news on Friday in an Instagram post that was also shared on the film’s official Instagram page.

“It’s never too late to go back,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!”

In the image, Hewitt is looking into a mirror with notes taped all around that include the film’s title.

Hewitt starred as Julie James in the 1997 film of the same name, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe.

The film followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

It earned over $125 million worldwide and led to the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Earlier in December, a photo of a hook and a film slate was shared on the official Instagram page for the upcoming movie to mark that production was underway.

In September, ABC News learned that Prinze would also be joining the cast for the new film. The actor portrayed Ray Bronson in the horror film.

In addition to Prinze and Hewitt, the cast of the upcoming Sony Pictures film will include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer film is slated to arrive in theaters in summer 2025.

