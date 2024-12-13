Jennifer Love Hewitt to return as Julie James in new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ film

Jennifer Love Hewitt is slated to reprise her role as Julie James in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film.

The actress shared the news on Friday in an Instagram post that was also shared on the film’s official Instagram page.

“It’s never too late to go back,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!”

In the image, Hewitt is looking into a mirror with notes taped all around that include the film’s title.

Hewitt starred as Julie James in the 1997 film of the same name, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe.

The film followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

It earned over $125 million worldwide and led to the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Earlier in December, a photo of a hook and a film slate was shared on the official Instagram page for the upcoming movie to mark that production was underway.

In September, ABC News learned that Prinze would also be joining the cast for the new film. The actor portrayed Ray Bronson in the horror film.

In addition to Prinze and Hewitt, the cast of the upcoming Sony Pictures film will include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer film is slated to arrive in theaters in summer 2025.

Demi Moore, Zendaya and more among ‘People’ mag’s 25 Most Intriguing of 2024
People magazine is out with its list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2024.

Stars making the list this year include Demi Moore, who had a buzzed about role in the horror movie The Substance; The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri; Zendaya, who starred in Challengers and Dune 2 this year; Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan; Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo; and Nicole Kidman, who had multiple TV projects out this year and is set to star in the steamy film Babygirl.

Also on the list are Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang, and Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Jennifer Lopez is on the list as well, thanks to a roller-coaster of a year that saw her release a less-than-successful album and big-bucks documentary, cancel her tour and split with husband Ben Affleck.

The magazine’s People of the Year issue hits newsstands Friday.

Star of new ‘Inside Out’ series ‘Dream Productions’ on Pixar’s first TV show
The world of Inside Out expands in the new series Dream Productions.

Taking place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Dream Productions follows the studio inside Riley’s head that creates the dreams she has every night. It’s Pixar’s first TV show and will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday.

Paula Pell stars as acclaimed director Paula Persimmon, and while she had small roles in the Inside Out films, she told ABC Audio how special it is to be a part of the Pixar family in this way.

“I was thrilled to be the small parts I was in the big movies,” Pell said. “To have my character specifically spin off into this story was so moving to me and touching and exhilarating.”

Pell said she actually didn’t believe Pixar when they approached her about the show, but after learning the story she understood why.

“They know how to tell a great story,” Pell said. “There’s nothing better than Pixar. They just do it in a way where everyone goes, ‘Oh my God.’ They walk out of Pixar movies like, ‘Well, that’s the gold standard right there.'”

Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own throughout the show. Riley’s growing up, and that means her dreams need to grow up, too. Pell said she could relate to her character in more than just having the same first name.

“I just turned 61 … I spent so many years being younger and doing comedy and writing and all that. And then as I aged, I started feeling that, in my 40s and 50s and then in my 60s, the fear of becoming insignificant,” Pell said.

It’s a fear Paula Persimmon shares.

“It is a wonderful lesson that you can keep invigorating yourself and become as fresh as a daisy with your new thoughts and your new ideas, because that never goes away,” Pell said. “The only way it’ll go away is if you sabotage your own self.” 

Action-packed trailer for new ‘Yellowstone’ season drops ahead of Nov. 10 premiere
Yellowstone fans: war is coming. 

That’s the takeaway from the new trailer to the fifth season of the series, teasing scheming, murder, mayhem and more. 

While Kevin Costner did not return for the final episodes, he’s in the trailer and his John Dutton declares defiantly to his son-in-law, Rip (Cole Hauser), “Everyone’s forgotten who runs this valley. It’s time to remind them.”

Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton is also seen telling Rip, “Our family’s legacy needs this ranch.” 

“Then I’ll protect it with my life,” he vows.

We also see her scheming adoptive brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) in the wake of starting impeachment proceedings against his governor dad earlier in season 5. His enabler/handler Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) purrs at him, “Old lions die in the jaws of younger lions. And you are the younger lion.”

Whatever lies ahead, it’s not just politics: John’s loyal son Kayce (Luke Grimes) takes a blood oath with Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the Native power player. “We are brothers now,” he tells the younger Dutton.

To that end, we see a large gathering of men on horseback, including Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), his face covered in warpaint.

Costner bookends the trailer, saying, “This war is just beginning.”

Beth replies, “The only thing left to do is kill as much as you can before they kill you.”

The new season is set to debut Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

