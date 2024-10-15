Jennifer Love Hewitt, Vivica A. Fox and more part of “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie slate

Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

It’s not even Halloween, but Lifetime is already gearing up for the holidays with the release of its 12-movie “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup. 

Included are stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tia Mowry, Vivica A. Fox and Teri Hatcher, all in festive films, all debuting at 8 p.m. ET throughout the weekends of November and December.

Kicking things off on Nov. 16 will be Christmas at Plumhill Manor starring Maria Menounos. On Nov. 17 Lifetime debuts Holidays in Happy Hollow.

Other offerings include We Three Kings, starring singer BeBe Winans, on Nov. 30; Vivica stars with Jackée Harry in Make or Bake Christmas on Dec. 1. 

Tia Mowry stars in A Very Merry Beauty Salon on Dec. 7, and on Dec. 14 you can see Hewitt in The Holiday Junkie, which she directed, co-wrote and produced. She also wrote and performed a song for the movie.

Check out the full list here, as well as Lifetime’s tease on YouTube.

Lifetime’s website also has 100 holiday films for your streaming pleasure.

A Redbox machine in 2009 – Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The DVD rental company Redbox is no more — but unfortunately, its more than 20,000 DVD vending machines still are, and that’s causing a pricey problem for the stores in front of which they’re parked. 

At issue: The 890-pound, movies-stuffed boxes aren’t easy to remove.

The Wall Street Journal reports the 24,000 machines that can still be found in front of Walgreens, 7-Elevens and myriad other stores across the country have become a headache. Not only are they heavy, but in many cases, they’re bolted to the concrete and hard-wired into the store’s electricity. They also contain coolant that has to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

The paper reports that Walgreens, for example, is still shelling out $184,000 a month to keep its nearly 5,400 machines powered up — even though you can’t rent anything from them — because they’re connected to their stores’ power supply.

The stores also need permission from the bankruptcy court to spend hundreds of dollars to have them disconnected and carted off.

Once they are disconnected, what to do? In most cases, the machines are being scrapped. However, one enterprising person is ditching the DVDs and figuring out how to dispense cannabis from it. 

Another got lucky and struck a deal with someone hired to cart one of the boxes off. Nineteen-year-old Jacob Helton plans to donate its 500 movies and use the machine to display his own collection. “I wanted a Redbox machine because I felt like Redbox is important in the history of American media,” he says. “Its collapse marks the end of the video rental era.”

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

While Deadpool & Wolverine brought back a host of heroes and villains from Marvel movie past, one actor who didn’t get the call from Ryan Reynolds and company was Liev Schreiber

The former Ray Donovan star played Logan/Wolverine’s ally-turned-enemy Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But when Sabretooth returned in the Deadpool film, his version was played by Tyler Mane, who originally played the baddie in 2000’s X-Men

Still, before the film came out, fans were speculating Schreiber would turn up — and that’s enough for him, he tells Collider

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I can’t begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again.”

Schreiber related that to when “Showtime pulled the plug on” Ray Donovan. “I was just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from fans who watched.”

He adds, “When you’re making a television show, or you’re making a film, I’m not in there with the audience, I don’t know that anybody sees it. Of course, if you follow that sort of thing, you can see the numbers, that millions of people have seen it, but I generally don’t follow.”

That said, Liev said with a laugh, “I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie.”

Disney

In a new teaser that debuted at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California, Disney+ showed off scenes from the second season of the hit series Percy Jackson.

Looking and sounding much more mature than the season prior, The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell returns as Percy, a young man who discovered he’s the titular son of the Greek god Poseidon. “I am a demigod. Monsters come at me. So do the gods.”

As he takes the reins of a chariot, he continues, “Last year, I had to stop a war. But that is just the beginning.”

The sophomore season is based on the second installment in Rick Riordan‘s bestselling Percy Jackson books, The Sea of Monsters, and has Percy undergoing a dangerous mission to save Camp Half-Blood from a Titan’s attack.

Season 2 adds three very funny women — Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho — to the cast, which also includes Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and new addition Daniel Diemer.

The new season streams in 2025.

The first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ on Dec. 19, 2023, and by Christmas Day had drawn an audience of some 13.3 million viewers across Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

