Jenny Han says she just finished writing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ film

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney pose at ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 premiere in Paris, France, as they announce the upcoming film that will continue the series. (Anthony Ghnassia)

We’ll always have summer, but we won’t have The Summer I Turned Pretty film anytime soon.

Jenny Han shared an update on the upcoming film that will continue the story of the popular romance series, which ended its three-season run in September. The author and series showrunner revealed during The Wrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit that she recently finished writing the film’s screenplay.

“[I] just wrote it,” Han said. “We have not filmed anything yet.”

Certain fans of the show theorized that the film would premiere before the end of 2025, but Han has cleared up those rumors.

“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas,” she said, “but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.”

Han then reminded the audience that post production on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended one month before it debuted on Prime Video, noting there wasn’t time to film a movie.

“The show came out in July,” Han said. “So it was really up to the last minute on the show, so that we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.”

Han is set to direct the upcoming film, which she co-wrote with Sarah Kucserka. While story details are being kept under wraps, Han did give a tease of what the plot may include in a statement shared the day of the film’s announcement.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
A Man on the Inside: Ted Danson is back in season 2 of the sitcom from Mike Schur

Train Dreams: Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton star in the film based on the novella of the same name.

Apple TV
The Family Plan 2: Celebrate the holiday season with the Mark Wahlberg-starring sequel film.

Prime Video
The Mighty Nein: The adult animated fantasy series adapts Critical Role‘s second Dungeon & Dragons campaign.

Movie theaters
Wicked: For Good: Find out what happens to Elphaba and Glinda in the sequel to last year’s smash hit Wicked.

Rental Family: Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser stars in the film about an American actor living in Tokyo.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Nia Long says portraying Katherine Jackson in ‘Michael’ was ‘opportunity of a lifetime’

Nia Long has experience as a mother, but she's never raised a superstar. That temporarily changes on screen, where she's set to portray Katherine Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael.

"I know what it is to be a mother," she says in an interview with People. "But I don't know what it is to raise a superstar."

She describes Katherine's story as one "rooted in grace," and says that it seems the matriarch of the Jackson family has a "strong and kind" spirit.

Though she has not seen the film or met Katherine in person, Nia hopes Katherine enjoys the movie, which she describes as "an opportunity of a lifetime — and not kind of a dream come true, a dream come true."

"All of these wonderful things are happening at once, and … I haven't wrapped my head around everything yet," she tells People. "I know I've worked really hard for everything, but it hasn't landed yet. It still feels not real. … I'm feeling really, really blessed right now."

Michael, which stars MJ's nephew and Jermaine Jackson's son Jafaar Jackson as the King of Pop, arrives in theaters on April 24, 2026.

77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ wins outstanding comedy series
Comedy series winners ‘The Studio’ at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

It seems that Hollywood decided to celebrate a show about Hollywood. Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio nabbed the Emmy Sunday night for outstanding comedy series.

The show, which was nominated for its debut season, beat out Abbott ElementaryThe BearHacksNobody Wants ThisOnly Murders in the BuildingShrinking and What We Do In The Shadows.

“I’ll do my best attempt at sincerity. If you watched our show, if you appreciated our show, if you voted for our show especially, thank you very much,” Rogen said in his acceptance speech. “I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me.”

Looking to his cast and crew, he noted, “These are the best people I know and to have them spend their days with me, working with me, is truly one of the great honors of my life.” He added, “Thank you so much. We couldn’t appreciate this more.”

The Studio had 23 nominations going into the night and picked up 13 awards. According to Variety, that is a record for the most wins for a comedy series, surpassing The Bear’s 10 wins in 2023. The show also broke the record for the most wins by a freshman comedy series. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.