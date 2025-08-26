Jeremy Allen White on the ‘leap of faith’ it took to play Bruce Springsteen
The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in October with The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White playing The Boss, and it sounds like it took a lot to get him ready for the role.
“I had never really sang anything, never mind Bruce,” White tells The Associated Press. “There was a leap of faith that we were all taking.”
White says that after speaking to director Scott Cooper about the film he felt “really excited” about it, but expressed his concerns about not being able to sing or play guitar.
“Scott had faith. And Bruce had faith,” White said. “And we trusted each other.”
As for whether he had any worries about White playing Springsteen, Cooper notes, “I knew that he had the two qualities that really embody Bruce: humility and swagger. And they don’t teach swagger at [Juilliard]. You either have it or you don’t. I was never concerned. He’s sensational.”
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss’ efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Paul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann. It opens in theaters Oct. 24.
Late-night TV hosts and celebrities are reacting to news of the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the entire franchise, effective May 2026.
Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reshared Colbert’s on-air announcement about the cancellation in an Instagram Story, voicing his support for Colbert while criticizing Late Show host network CBS.
In an Instagram Story, Jimmy Fallon said he was “shocked” by the show cancellation announcement and praised his fellow late-night TV host.
“I’m just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it,” Fallon wrote. “I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years – going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen didn’t share a post but reshared a headshot of Colbert on his Instagram Story.
Severance star Adam Scott commented on The Late Show Reel featuring the cancellation news, writing, “Love you, Stephen this is absolute b*******, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows.”
Journalist Katie Couric also commented, saying, “I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you @stephenathome.”
Director and producer Judd Apatow chimed in, commending Colbert for his work over the years.
“My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless,” Apatow wrote. “Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world.”
Snow White star Rachel Zegler also commented, saying, “I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen.”
CBS announced Thursday that the network was canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the longtime franchise ending in May 2026 after more than 30 years on air. The Late Show began in 1993 with host David Letterman at the helm. Colbert succeeded Letterman in 2015 when the latter retired.
“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” George Cheeks, CBS’ president and co-chief executive of CBS parent company Paramount, said in a statement announcing the decision. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”
Paramount has been working to finalize a deal to sell Paramount to Skydance Media, which needs approval from the Trump administration to go through.
President Donald Trump celebrated news of the cancellation of The Late Show, writing in a social media post, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired.”
“His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert,” Trump continued. “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”
CBS has announced the cast of season 38 of The Amazing Race, and every single one of the pairs includes at least one former Big Brother player.
Fourteen former Big Brother houseguests, including winners Taylor Hale, Chelsie Baham and Jag Bains, are competing on the season that is described to be a European adventure.
The rest of the former Big Brother contestants competing on the season are Angela Murray, Kat Dunn, JosephAbdin, Hannah Chaddah, Enzo Palumbo, Izzy Gleicher, Natalie Negrotti, Tucker Des Lauriers, Rubina Bernabe, Kyland Young and Matt Turner.
Phil Keoghan returns to host the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which kicks off in Amsterdam. They’ll also travel to Prague, Budapest and Romania.
In true Big Brother fashion, this season will include brand-new unexpected twists that contestants will have to face right away.
“For the first time in The Amazing Race history, teams face their first challenge before even lining up on the starting line – the first team to complete the task receives an express pass and the last team to complete the task faces the consequences of a Hazard,” according to a press release.
Season 38 of The Amazing Race premieres on a special night — Thursday, Sept. 25 — before continuing with weekly, regular episodes on Wednesdays starting on Oct. 1.
Get ready to Meet the Parents again next Thanksgiving — and save a seat at the table for Ariana Grande.
Focker In-Law, the next film in the Ben Stiller comedy franchise that started in 2000, now has a release date: Thanksgiving 2026. Stiller returns as Greg Focker, while Robert De Niro reprises his role as Greg’s father-in-law, Jack. Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are also back as, respectively, Greg’s wife, Pam, and mother-in-law, Dina. Owen Wilson returns as Pam’s former fiancé, Kevin.
An Instagram post announcing the film is set to the Randy Newman song “A Fool in Love,” from the original movie’s soundtrack. The names of the casts are listed, followed by the word “and,” and then — big finish — the name “Ariana Grande.” While her role in the film hasn’t been detailed, the Wicked star is rumored to be playing the fiancée of Greg’s son.
“Give Thanks for Family” reads the film’s tagline.