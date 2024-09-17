Jeremy Allen White says seeing ‘The Bear’ co-stars winning Emmys is “beautiful”

Disney/Stewart Cook

In an upset, Hacks beat The Bear for Outstanding Comedy Series at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, but the FX series still walked away with an mantel full of awards for its second season. In fact, it beat its previous record, snagging 11.

Jeremy Allen White won for a second year in a row in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy category; Ebon Moss- Bachrach also repeated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina to win in the Supporting Actress category.

At the Creative Arts Emmys prior to Sunday’s show, White’s onscreen brother and mom, Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis, snagged respective Emmys in the Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress categories for the series.

Backstage, White was in the mood to celebrate. “The fact that … Jamie and Bernthal won last weekend and that was so beautiful getting to see Lisa — I was … backstage and I got to go in the wings and watch her accept. And that was just the greatest.”

Jeremy also called co-star Lionel Boyce‘s nomination “so massive,” saying, “Everybody does such beautiful work on the show. And yeah, to see them recognized, it just it makes me so happy.”

Meanwhile, also backstage, Colón-Zayas says her win was for all the Tinas out there: women of a certain age who are still working hard to realize their dreams. “I really want us to … remember our worth. And we, all our voices, our stories, are compelling, they are many and they are profitable. So let’s all start paying attention.”

Michael Crichton estate suing ‘ER’ vet Noah Wyle and company over ‘The Pitt’ TV show
Wyle in ‘The Pitt’ – Max/Warrick Page

Deadline is reporting that the estate of author Michael Crichton, the late bestselling author and one of the co-creators of ER, is suing one of the show’s stars, Noah Wyle, along with producers of an upcoming Max medical series called The Pitt.

According to the suit obtained by the trade, Crichton’s widow, Sherri, claims after a yearlong negotiation to reboot ER, Warner Bros. Television, ER‘s producer John Wells and other producers, including Wyle, walked away and “transplanted” the idea to a Pittsburgh-set medical series called The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max has already given the forthcoming series a 15-episode order.

The lawsuit states, “After negotiating unsuccessfully with Crichton’s estate for nearly a year for the right to reboot ER, Warner Bros. simply moved the show from Chicago to Pittsburgh, rebranded it The Pitt, and has plowed ahead without any attribution or compensation for Crichton and his heirs.”

It added, “The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER complete with the same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio and network as the planned ER reboot.”

The lawsuit charges the producers with “breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Critchton’s camp seeks to “redress that grievous wrong and to ensure that studios are held accountable to the creators upon whose imaginations and ingenuity their successes depend.”

It also says Wells’ actions were “a personal betrayal of a 30-year friendship” with the late author, who died at 66 in 2008.

Comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
Comedian and TV star Bob Newhart has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 94.

His longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, reported the legendary comedian with the trademark deadpan delivery died at his home in Los Angeles “after a series of short illnesses.”

The Chicago native, born George Robert Newhart, became a household name with the release of his 1960 comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It won Newhart three Grammys: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Comedy Album.

After the success of The Button-Down Mind, Newhart got his own variety show with NBC, The Bob Newhart Show. Though it was canceled after one season, Newhart earned an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award.

He went on to guest star on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show over the next few years, and in 1972 he took on the starring role in The Bob Newhart Show. In that show, Newhart played a psychologist named Robert Hartley who was constantly interacting with patients and colleagues.

That show lasted six seasons, and in 1982 he took on a new sitcom, Newhart, in which he portrayed an innkeeper named Dick Loudon. Newhart earned the actor three Emmy nominations, and its finale — which saw him wake up in his bedroom from The Bob Newhart Show — has been lauded as one of the greatest in television history.

Newhart went on have two other shows, Bob and George and Leo, though neither became the hits that The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart were.

In 2003, he starred in Jon Favreau‘s holiday classic Elf as Will Ferrell‘s adoptive father, Papa Elf.

Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest-starring role in The Big Bang Theory.

A voice-over artist who lent his talent to films such as The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under, Newhart is survived by four children — Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert — and numerous grandchildren.

Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart, his wife of 60 years, passed away in 2023.

Grant Ellis named new ‘Bachelor’
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Grant Ellis is the newest Bachelor looking for love.

The day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey was announced as the new Bachelor on Monday night.

“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections,” a press release from ABC Entertainment read. “He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Besides being passionate about his career, Ellis, who is a self-proclaimed mama’s boy, also enjoys “cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights” during his spare time, per ABC.

Bachelor fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

The two connected over their mutual attraction for each other and common goals, with Ellis telling Tran during an early group date that he is “on a mission” to start a family.

“I know when I have a family one day, I want to have a super close family,” he told her.

“I’m ready,” he added. “I’m on a mission, and that’s what I want.”

Tran and Ellis also had a romantic beachside horseback riding date in New Zealand, but he ultimately went home during week 6 of season 21.

Ellis will be the star of the 29th season The Bachelor. His season follows Joey Graziadei‘s season, where Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson.

A premiere date for The Bachelor season 29 has not been announced.

