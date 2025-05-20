Jeremy Allen White stars in ‘The Bear’ season 4 official trailer
Did somebody order The Bear season 4 trailer? Yes, chef!
The official trailer for the fourth season of the FX series has arrived. Jeremy Allen White returns to his Emmy-winning lead role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in this upcoming batch of new episodes.
“People go to restaurants to be taken care of, to relax, to not have to think about anything else for a minute,” Carmy says in the new trailer. “It’s hard, and it’s brutal and that’s what makes it special.”
This time around, Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are “pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as Carmy’s mother in the trailer. “Hi Bear,” she says to Carmy, who looks back at her stunned.
Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also star in the new season.
All episodes of The Bear season 4 arrive June 25 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Blake Lively‘s friendship with music superstar Taylor Swift is now at the center of her legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
In a new court filing Wednesday, attorneys for Baldoni claim Lively pressured Swift to get involved in the legal back and forth, which first began in December.
That month, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, which he also directed. Lively and Baldoni subsequently launched dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively alleging that Baldoni and key stakeholders of the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company and crisis PR company, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.
Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from his attorney, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” for making “serious and categorically false accusations” against Baldoni.
Baldoni later sued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, LeslieSloane, and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for extortion and defamation, among other things.
Lively’s lawyers called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook” and accused Baldoni of “trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”
Earlier this month, Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s lawyer, BryanFreedman.
Lawyers for Lively and Reynolds responded by trying to block the subpoena, which Baldoni’s attorneys argued was necessary.
Citing “a source,” Baldoni’s legal team claims in Wednesday’s court filing that Lively’s attorney “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively” amid the legal scuffle, alleging that “if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”
Baldoni’s attorneys allege in the new filing that, “Lively requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages.” The court filing also claims that “a representative of Ms. Swift addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats in at least one written communication.”
In response, Lively’s lawyer, MikeGottlieb, asked the court to strike the documents as “unnecessary, improper and abusive.”
Gottlieb said in a statement to ABC News Wednesday that the allegations made in Baldoni’s court filing are “categorically false.”
“This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality,” Gottlieb said. “This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here.”
Baldoni’s initial complaint against Lively, filed in January, detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons.” The complaint claimed Lively leveraged her relationships with high-profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film.
Swift has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment about the latest court filing.
In response to being subpoenaed, a spokesperson for Swift said she was only involved in licensing her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the film and was never on set.
“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the spokesperson said. “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.'”
The spokesperson added, “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
Lively and Baldoni are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026.
Netflix has released the trailer for season 7 of the sci-fi anthology series. The show returns to the streamer on April 10.
Notably, season 7 finds Black Mirror revisiting characters from a past season for the first time. The seventh season will mark the return of characters from the popular season 4 episode “USS Callister.” This means Cristin Milioti and other key actors from that episode will return to continue their virtual voyage.
Milioti returns to her character Nanette Cole, a computer programmer who was sucked into a video game. Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Jimmi Simpson will all also reprise their roles.
As for new actors joining the show, Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, WillPoulter, Jay Simpson and Michael Workéyè are being added to the Black Mirror family.
Previously announced season 7 cast members include Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, TraceeEllis Ross and Harriet Walter.
Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker. He executive produces the show alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones.
On May 4, ABC will air TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, filmed at a star-studded gala in New York City honoring those named to TIME‘s annual list. Snoop Dogg was an honoree, but he also serves as host of the special. He told reporters on the red carpet what being “influential” means to him.
“Being responsible and having people who want to be like you and following the things that you’ve done,” he said. “And also being vulnerable.” As for how he’s managed to remain influential for decades, Snoop said it’s simple: “I just do me.”
The TIME100 list includes everyone from actors like Demi Moore and singers like Ed Sheeran to CEOs, politicians, athletes and activists. TIME CEO Jessica Sibley told ABC Audio, “The newsroom works on this all year, and they think and talk and debate about who are the most important, influential people that are having the biggest impact, with one question in mind: ‘Is it their year?'”
Honoree and Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser certainly qualifies, though she finds it hard to believe she made the list.
As she told reporters, “As someone with imposter syndrome … this is one of those moments where it’s like, ‘Oh, I guess it’s kind of undeniable. Maybe I don’t feel this way about myself, but other people whose taste I trust do, so maybe I should let it in a little bit.'”
ABC News anchor David Muir, also an honoree, told ABC Audio how he tries to use the influence he has as a journalist to reflect this particular moment in history:
“I think that all we can do is to make sure that every single night we’re asking the questions that people at home want asked. And I mean everyone, at all ends of the political spectrum in this country,” he said.
TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.