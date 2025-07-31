Jeremy Renner on Marvel return: ‘I’m sure we’ll end up doing season 2’ of ‘Hawkeye’

Jeremy Renner thinks there will be a season 2 of Hawkeye.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, the actor said he is sure a second season of the Marvel Disney+ TV show, in which he plays the lead role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, will end up happening at some point.

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man,” Renner said of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I love all those guys, I love the character.”

Specifically, he does think a second season of Hawkeye is still on the table.

“I’m sure we’ll end up doing season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it,” Renner said. “My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”

These comments come after Renner revealed back in May that he turned down a second season of Hawkeye after he was offered half of his season 1 salary to return.

While speaking on the sports podcast High Performance at the time, Renner said, “They offered me half the money” to return for season 2 not long after his 2023 snowplow accident.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money — eight months of my time, essentially, and you do it for half the amount?'” Renner said. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?’ That’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

New ‘Spaceballs’ film announced in video with Mel Brooks
A new Spaceballs film is coming, with Mel Brooks slated to return in his iconic role as Yogurt, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

While details about the film’s plot and cast are being kept under wraps, it is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Josh Greenbaum, known for directing Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and more, is slated to direct.

A video shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday also teased the news with an appearance by Brooks.

It opens with onscreen text in the iconic Star Wars-style crawl, which reads, “Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel.”

The crawl continues, noting the release of two Dune films, seven Jurassic Park films, multiple past and upcoming Avatar films and more, adding, “But in thirty-eight years, there has only ever been one … SPACEBALLS. Until now.”

Brooks, also the director of the original 1987 Spaceballs film, then appears onscreen, saying, “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie.”

The video cuts to an image of Lord Dark Helmet with text that reads, “The Schwartz Awakens in 2027.”

“May the Schwartz be with you,” Brooks adds.

The legendary filmmaker also took to social platform X to share the announcement in a post, writing, “I told you we’d be back.”

The one that you want: Olivia Newton-John documentary coming to Netflix
We’ve got chills and they’re multiplying: The late Olivia Newton-John will be the subject of a Netflix documentary, Deadline reports.

The movie will tell the story of the hit-making singer and actress, both in her own words and through archival footage, and through interviews with friends and collaborators. Newton-John died in 2022 at age 73 after living with breast cancer for many years.

In her career, which included starring roles in movies like Grease and Xanadu, and smash hits like “Physical,” “Magic,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mr. Please,” Newton-John won four Grammys, six American Music Awards and a Daytime Emmy. She became an advocate for cancer research, establishing the Olivia Newton-John Cancer, Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Deadline quotes director Nicole Newnham as saying, “Olivia always signed her letters ‘love and light’ and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us … this unique filmmaking journey – deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia’s close friends and family – has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards.”

The film is brought to you by the same production company responsible for the Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and the Apple TV+ film Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. So far, there’s no premiere date.

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ scene in fun video
Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

That’s all.

On Thursday, the Academy Award winner appeared in a video with Selena Gomez to mark her return to the beloved Hulu series.

In the video, the duo recreate a famous scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which Streep starred alongside Anne Hathaway. In the original scene, Streep’s character Miranda Priestly remarks on Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs’ clothing choices, stating that she has “no style or sense of fashion.” Andy begins to respond, before Miranda interrupts her and states that she wasn’t asking a question.

In Thursday’s video, Gomez, standing next to Streep, states flatly, “So you’re coming back for season 5.”

Streep, channeling Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada character, replies, “Well, I think that depends on–“

Before she finishes her sentence, Gomez interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

The caption of the video also gave a nod to the 2006 film.

“Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That’s all,” the caption read.

Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a fifth season at Hulu in September 2024, following the premiere of its fourth season. In addition to Streep and Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The series follows friends Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who investigate a series of suspicious murders in their upscale apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City. Streep portrays Loretta Durkin, an actress.

In March, it was announced that Renée Zellweger would also join the star-studded cast.

The new season is currently in production.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

