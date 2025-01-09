Jeremy Strong calls Springsteen movie ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ one of his ‘greatest working experiences’

Disney/Randy Holmes

Succession’s Jeremy Strong is set to play Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Deadline working on the film has “been one of the greatest working experiences I’ve ever had.”

“(Landau) has a lot to do with who Bruce is, his spirit and the kind of concentric, uplifting circles that emanate from the core of his being,” Strong says of Landau. “I like to do a deep dive playing these characters, and I’ve had a lot of access in this case to them.”

The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce in the film, and Strong says both the rock star and Landau have been very helpful to them in the process. “The more I’ve learned about them and witnessed them together, it really is a love story in a sense between these two men,” he says.

“It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry,” Strong shares. “Bruce and Jon will feed me stories, anecdotes, memories, thoughts, feelings that have all made their way into the film that we’re making.”

“But honestly, man, if you’re a Bruce person as I am now more than ever, just being in the orbit and telling the story about Nebraska … it’s really a story about artistic authenticity in an increasingly synthetic world,” he adds.

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.