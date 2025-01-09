Jeremy Strong calls Springsteen movie ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ one of his ‘greatest working experiences’

Succession’Jeremy Strong is set to play Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Deadline working on the film has “been one of the greatest working experiences I’ve ever had.”

“(Landau) has a lot to do with who Bruce is, his spirit and the kind of concentric, uplifting circles that emanate from the core of his being,” Strong says of Landau. “I like to do a deep dive playing these characters, and I’ve had a lot of access in this case to them.” 

The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce in the film, and Strong says both the rock star and Landau have been very helpful to them in the process. “The more I’ve learned about them and witnessed them together, it really is a love story in a sense between these two men,” he says.

“It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry,” Strong shares. “Bruce and Jon will feed me stories, anecdotes, memories, thoughts, feelings that have all made their way into the film that we’re making.”

“But honestly, man, if you’re a Bruce person as I am now more than ever, just being in the orbit and telling the story about Nebraska … it’s really a story about artistic authenticity in an increasingly synthetic world,” he adds.

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

The new 'Severance' trailer dials up the paranoia
Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer to its second season of its Emmy-nominated Severance, and it ramps up the paranoia.

Set to The Who‘s “Eminence Front,” the trailer shows Adam Scott‘s Mark feverishly running through the halls of his creepy company Lumon, seemingly trying to find a way out. 

In voice-over, Britt Lower‘s Helly tells him, “Everything they told you about Lumon is a lie.”

The clip also flashes back to Mark’s vow to the company — and the medical procedure — to “sever” his personal memories from his work memories.

Helly is later heard saying, “We are miserable.”

Amid a montage of disturbing images, including a sketch of a hallway with a red heart in the middle, Adam finds that very hallway, with an elevator “down” arrow taking the place of the heart.

Then a bomb is dropped: “My wife,” Mark says in voice-over, followed by a scream, “She’s alive!”

Then, he runs around the corner and finds his co-workers — and says, “Who are you people?”

Just then, Tramell Tillman‘s Milchick enters holding blue helium balloons with Mark’s face on them for the occasion. “Welcome back, Mark S,” he says. “Been a minute.”

The Apple TV+ series returns Jan. 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday, through its finale on March 21, 2025.

Golden Globes producers want Nikki Glaser to host again
It seems Nikki Glaser could be returning to host the Golden Globes next year.

The comedian hosted the 82nd Golden Globes awards ceremony for the first time on Sunday, and producers were so impressed with her performance, they seem to be ready to ask her back to host again.

“We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term,” executive producer Glenn Weiss told Variety.

He would not disclose if she had officially been asked back, but hinted that could be the case.

“Perhaps!” Weiss said. “I can’t talk officially for anything. I will say, as someone who produces and directs award shows, she really found her niche here, and I think it really worked out beautifully on this show. And I would love to see it continue.”

Additionally, Weiss said he thinks Glaser provided the proper mood for the awards show.

“Nikki, in my mind, home run,” Weiss said. “She really prepared. She did her homework. She’s been practicing material at clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for a couple of weeks straight, working on this pretty hard since November. And when you have a host that’s that prepared and that dedicated and also not tone deaf, listening to what’s going on in our business and even in the room on the fly, she’s really good at this. And she proved herself to be a really good host.”

