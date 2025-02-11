Jeremy Strong calls working on Bruce Springsteen movie ‘utterly life affirming’

Actor Jeremy Strong plays Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Variety working on the film was “utterly life affirming.”

“It’s a mentor story, like The Apprentice,” he says, referring to the Donald Trump film that earned Strong a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for playing Roy Cohn. “But if Roy is Mephistopheles, Jon is a force of light.”

“Spending time with Bruce and Jon and communing with Bruce’s music, which is a gospel of hope and faith and love, as opposed to a gospel of hatred and mendacity and nihilism, which is what Roy was, it was a tonic,” he adds. “It lifted me out of the darkness.”

As for his co-star Jeremy Allen White, who plays The Boss in the film, Strong says he “transformed brilliantly into Bruce. He sang brilliantly.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Aaron Pierre on honoring James Earl Jones in 'Mufasa: The Lion King': 'Massive inspiration to me'
Aaron Pierre is opening up about honoring James Earl Jones as the latest actor to voice Mufasa in the forthcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Pierre told Good Morning America Wednesday it’s “truly surreal” to be continuing the story in the film, a prequel and sequel to the 2019 live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic — both of which featured Jones in the role of King of the Pride Lands.

“Not only was he a massive inspiration to me within the context of Mufasa, but he’s also been an enormous inspiration to me just in regards to the entirety of his artistry and his legacy,” Pierre said of Jones.

“For me, he truly is the top of the mountain, and I hope that in some small way I was able to honor him, and hopefully he would be proud of what we’ve put together here,” Pierre added.

Jones, one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, died in September at the age of 93.

Speaking to the franchise’s past, Pierre called the original animated film — which hit theaters the same month he was born — one of his favorite Disney films.

“There was something about it that made me feel included, made me feel involved,” he said. “I really love the way it celebrated the continent of Africa in a beautiful way.”

Mufasa: The Lion King roars into theaters on Dec. 20.

Josh Gad says he 'never once' played LeFou as gay in 'Beauty and the Beast'
Josh Gad is opening up about the public response to his portrayal of LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast film.

In the actor’s new memoir, In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some, he writes about the public backlash he received after his character danced with a man during a musical number in the 2017 film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gad wrote he “never once” played LeFou as a gay character, and a “sweet and innocuous moment” of dance choreography was taken out of context.

“I for one certainly didn’t exactly feel like LeFou was who the queer community had been wistfully waiting for,” Gad wrote. “I can’t quite imagine a Pride celebration in honor of the ‘cinematic watershed moment’ involving a quasi-villainous Disney sidekick dancing with a man for half a second. I mean, if I were gay, I’m sure I’d be pissed.”

Gad said he had discussions with director Bill Condon, as well as screenwriters Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos, about the specific nature of LeFou’s feelings for Gaston. Ultimately, Gad wrote, they decided that LeFou was simply in awe of Gaston, “and that was not driven by any sexual desire whatsoever but rather a deep-seated love, appreciation, and belief in this person he had served alongside in battle for many years.”

He also wrote that the team never discussed focusing on LeFou’s sexuality, which “frankly was not a thing to really explore in a random comedic character in the film … or so I thought.”

Through all of this, Gad wrote he would have loved to have played an explicitly gay version of LeFou, but that “never once was the moment in this film described to me as something that we were going to hang a lantern on and pat ourselves on the back for. … It was both too little and not enough to be anything more than it was.”

In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some is available now. In a Tuesday morning appearance on The View, Gad said he plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from his book to those affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro talk playing music icons in 'A Complete Unknown'
Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro are sharing how they got into character to play music icons Pete Seeger and Joan Baez in the new film A Complete Unknown.

Though it’s a biopic centering on Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) in the early ’60s, Norton told Good Morning America the film is “a very intensive look at that window [of time] and the collisions between [Dylan] and Pete Seeger and Joan Baez and a number of others who were at the heart of that folk music scene” in New York City.

Luckily, the two were able to speak to 83-year-old Baez herself to glean more about who their characters were back in the day, as Seeger died in 2014 at the age of 94.

“I had met her through musician friends, and so I felt comfortable enough to call her,” Norton said of Baez. “It’s funny, there are people who were around at that time who maybe are a little tired of talking about Dylan, but nobody’s tired of talking about Pete Seeger. They really revered and loved Pete, and Joan gave me some wonderful insights into him.”

Barbaro said she spoke to Baez as well, saying she was “lucky that she was willing to give me some of her time.”

“When I got on the phone with her, she said she was saying to a friend she was hoping I would reach out, so I felt very validated in my decision, because you never know,” Barbaro said. “It can be a really daunting task to take on a role like this when you admire someone so much.”

“She’s still on a pedestal for me,” she continued, “I felt so lucky that she was willing to speak to me.”

Aside from his and Barbaro’s roles, Norton praised Chalamet for being in an “amazingly consumed and profoundly committed state” during his performance, adding that he was “existing within the skin of the character.”

“The whole company, I think, benefited from the bubble of concentration that he created,” Norton said. “Timothée’s transformation in it is really a monumental performance. It’s just truly a phenomenal performance.”

A Complete Unknown hits theaters Dec. 25.

