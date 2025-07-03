Jerry Bruckheimer says ‘Crimson Tide’ sequel is in the works

Jerry Bruckheimer pulled up to the Rich Eisen show Monday with a few cinema secrets to reveal. 

The legendary producer opened up about some classic movies he’d like to see rebirthed, like Gone in 60 Seconds and the 1995 Oscar-nominated Crimson Tide. 

“We have a really good director and writer talking to the Navy right now about what’s going on under the water,” Bruckheimer said of Crimson Tide. When asked about a potential cast, Bruckheimer said he’s “not yet” sure who they’d include in the sequel but they’d of course look to tap original star Denzel Washington

“If we give him a good script I think he’d do it,” the producer said. 

Crimson Tide follows Washington’s Executive Officer Ron Hunter and his boss/adversary, Commanding Officer Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman), who clash over authority and decision-making related to launching missiles. The movie opened at #1 in the U.S. in May 1995 and grossed over $150 million worldwide.

Referring to a pivotal scene in the movie where Hackman and Washington have an intense verbal face-off, Bruckheimer described the duo’s work ethic: “The way Gene worked is he would sit with this wife over the weekend and memorize the whole week’s pages. When he showed up on the set, he didn’t like improv because he had it all memorized. He just dove into it, and Denzel dove into it. Both of them really went at it.”

Eisen reiterated, “So, that’s possible for a remake as well,” to which Bruckheimer confirmed, “Yep.”

Bruckheimer’s latest film, F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt, is in theaters. 

Busy woman? Sabrina Carpenter eyed for role in third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie
Mamma Mia, here we go again: The third film in the beloved series based around ABBA songs is currently in development, and producer Judy Craymer tells Deadline that Sabrina Carpenter is being considered for a role.

Asked which role Sabrina would play, Craymer says, “She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep.” Craymer adds, “It’ll happen when it happens.”

Considering that Sabrina has covered ABBA’s songs “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” in concert, perhaps it’s not a stretch to imagine her in the movie. Obviously Sabrina’s a fan, but Craymer also believes that “Dua Lipa‘s and even Pink‘s generation” have also been influenced by ABBA’s music.

While she’s been focusing on her music career lately, Sabrina is also an actress. Her most recent movies, Tall Girl 2 and Emergency, both came out in 2022.

Craymer also says that Streep’s character, Donna, will indeed make an appearance in the new film, but she won’t divulge details of the script.

Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, the musical that inspired the films, is returning to Broadway for a limited engagement starting Aug. 2. According to Deadline, a TV show based on the movies is also being discussed.

Da’Vinchi talks Meech and Terry’s relationship in season 4 of ‘BMF’: The womb to the tomb ‘is slowly dying’
Meech and Terry’s womb to the tomb mantra is no more in season four of BMF. Da’Vinchi, who portrays Terry Flenory, drug trafficker and co-founder of the Black Mafia Family crime organization, says the tension between the brothers continues as they expand the Flenory drug empire.

“I think [their relationship] is slowly dying because, you know, more money, more problems, more responsibility and certain things as people are in your ears,” he explains, adding they have varying approaches to conducting business.

Following their trip to Mexico to establish direct links with the Mexican drug cartels, Da’Vinchi says Terry also noticed the spiritual differences between them. In this fourth season, he says his character grapples with faith as he engages in crimes that conflict with his spiritual and moral compass.

“[Terry] just wants to just be able to just finish this and get out this game for good and use the money and do pretty different things, but it’s the thing that keeps pouring back,” Da’Vinchi explains.

With the spiritual battles and constant issues with Meech, Da’Vinchi says Terry’s happy medium is to break out and go about things his own way.

“Terry just wants us to run in a way that [business is] flying under the radar,” he says, comparing it to Meech’s flashy approach. He adds T “just want[s] to make enough money…to live regular lives and live the American dream” all while avoiding attention from cops who know they’ve never had a 9 to 5 job. 

Season 4 of BMF is now available to watch on the STARZ app. The show airs on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.
 

‘Another Simple Favor’ gets action-packed trailer with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are facing off in Italy in the latest look at Another Simple Favor.

Kendrick, who plays Stephanie, and Lively, who plays Emily, are back in action in the sequel to the 2018 hit, which ended with Stephanie sending Emily to prison.

The trailer kicks off with Emily confronting Stephanie and inviting her to her wedding in Capri, Italy, much to Stephanie’s confusion.

Once in Italy, the trailer displays several tense exchanges between the two characters, as well as an explosion.

As Kendrick’s character spends the trailer looking to piece together her invitation, Lively’s character provides no clues, offering a cheers “to old friends, new beginnings.”

“Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

2018’s A Simple Favor revolved around Emily and Stephanie’s friendship gone awry after Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

Paul Feig, the director of the original, also directs the sequel, which hits Prime Video on May 1.

Along with Kendrick and Lively, the film stars Bashir SalahuddinMichele MorroneAlex NewellAndrew RannellsAparna NancherlaKelly McCormackHenry Golding and more.

