Jesse Eisenberg does not want to be associated with Mark Zuckerberg

Jesse Eisenberg wants you to know he doesn’t claim Mark Zuckerberg.

The actor played the Meta CEO and Facebook creator in the 2010 film The Social Network, a portrayal for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. While speaking with BBC 4 on Tuesday, Eisenberg said he doesn’t want to think of himself “as associated with somebody like that.”

“It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer,” Eisenberg said. “It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened.”

Eisenberg also said he’s concerned by recent developments at Meta and with the tech world in general.

“These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed and what are they doing with it?” Eisenberg said. “Oh, they’re doing it to curry favor with somebody who’s preaching hate. That’s what I think … not as like a person who played in a movie. I think of it as somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year.”

The actor could be referring to Zuckerberg’s changes to Facebook and Instagram in the lead-up to Donald Trump‘s second presidential term, including the end of fact-checking on those platforms and the axing of diversity programs at Meta.

