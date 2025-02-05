Jesse Eisenberg does not want to be associated with Mark Zuckerberg

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb

Jesse Eisenberg wants you to know he doesn’t claim Mark Zuckerberg.

The actor played the Meta CEO and Facebook creator in the 2010 film The Social Network, a portrayal for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. While speaking with BBC 4 on Tuesday, Eisenberg said he doesn’t want to think of himself “as associated with somebody like that.”

“It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer,” Eisenberg said. “It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened.”

Eisenberg also said he’s concerned by recent developments at Meta and with the tech world in general.

“These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed and what are they doing with it?” Eisenberg said. “Oh, they’re doing it to curry favor with somebody who’s preaching hate. That’s what I think … not as like a person who played in a movie. I think of it as somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year.”

The actor could be referring to Zuckerberg’s changes to Facebook and Instagram in the lead-up to Donald Trump‘s second presidential term, including the end of fact-checking on those platforms and the axing of diversity programs at Meta.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Timothée Chalamet & cast delve into the making of the Bob Dylan flick ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

 Timothée Chalamet and the cast of A Complete Unknown recently talked to Rolling Stone about the making of the Bob Dylan film, and Chalamet shared some insight into his commitment to what he calls a “role of a lifetime.”

“It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction,” he says. “I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan, after five years of preparing to play him. So while I was in it, that was my eternal focus.” 

He adds, “He deserved that and then more … God forbid I missed a step because I was being Timmy. I could be Timmy for the rest of my life!”

Chalamet was listed as “Bob Dylan” on the film’s call sheet, and it fooled co-star Elle Fanning, who got an invite to a preproduction meeting with director James Mangold and “Bob,” thinking she was meeting the rock icon.

“I’m probably the first person in life to be let down by having a rehearsal with Timothée Chalamet, right?” she tells Rolling Stone. “Like, the first girl in history.” 

Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, said Chalamet “wasn’t so full-on” with his method acting, but she noted he was “in his own world” on set, “in a way that I think Bob often was as well.”

And Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, described Chalamet’s commitment as “relentless.”

“No visitors, no friends, no reps, no nothing,” he said. “And I agreed totally — it was like, we cannot have a f****** audience for this. We’ve got to believe to the greatest degree we can. And he was right to be that protective.”

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx hit by glass in Beverly Hills restaurant, treated with stitches, rep says
Joe Maher/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is recuperating after his representatives said he was hit by glass at a Beverly Hills restaurant where a fight with other people allegedly broke out Friday night.

The Oscar winner required stitches following the incident at Mr. Chow restaurant on Camden Drive, his representative told KABC.

Foxx “was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” the representative told the station.

Officers were called in and determined the report was unfounded but there had been a physical fight between parties, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Investigators called the incident a battery and have not made an arrest as of Saturday evening. The probe is ongoing.

It’s unclear if Foxx was involved in the altercation or was an innocent bystander from the other table but the injuries are not believed to be serious, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

“The devil is busy,” Foxx wrote in a social media post early Sunday morning, “but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

“When your light is shining bright…they try to bring you to darkness…but they don’t know that you’re built for it,” Foxx added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Secret Lives of Animals: Watch the documentary series that shows off never-before-seen animal behaviors.

Max
Fast Friends: Whitney Cummings hosts a trivia game show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Friends.

Peacock
Laid: A woman’s former lovers start dying in mysterious ways in the new romantic comedy series.

Netflix
Virgin River: In need of a comfort watch? Say “I do” to season 6 of the TV series.

The Six Triple Eight: Kerry Washington is an Army captain leading a team of female soldiers in the new film.

Disney+
What If …?: Stream the third and final season of the animated Marvel series What If …?

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.