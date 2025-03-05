Jesse Eisenberg granted Polish citizenship

Jesse Eisenberg granted Polish citizenship
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg is now a Polish citizen.

The actor, director and writer was granted citizenship in Poland Tuesday by President Andrzej Duda. The ceremony happened a few days after the 97th Academy Awards, where Eisenberg was nominated for his original screenplay for his film A Real Pain.

A Real Pain is primarily set in Poland. It follows the story of two American cousins who travel to the country to honor their recently deceased grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor. Eisenberg said he applied for Polish citizenship after filming in the country.

“I’m so unbelievably honored,” Eisenberg said at the ceremony, according to a video shared by Radio RAMPA. “This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.”

He said that while they were filming A Real Pain in Poland, he found himself “walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country.”

“Something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” Eisenberg said. “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history is also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland, and that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.”

Eisenberg ended his speech saying he hopes this will be the first step in reconnecting with his Polish roots.

“I really hope that tonight in this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step for me and my family to reconnect with this beautiful country,” Eisenberg said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Alec Baldwin suing officials who charged him with manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
Alec Baldwin suing officials who charged him with manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
Ross D. Franklin – Pool/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin is suing the New Mexico officials who charged him with manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, charges that were later thrown out.

Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikos and Alex Spiro said in a statement, “Criminal prosecutions are supposed to be about the search for truth and justice, not to pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent. Kari Morrissey and the other defendants violated that basic principle, over and over, and trampled on Alec Baldwin’s rights. We bring this action to hold the defendants accountable for their misconduct and to prevent them from doing this to anyone else.”

In response special prosecutor Kari Morrisey said, “In October 2023 the prosecution team became aware that Mr. Baldwin intended to file a retaliatory civil lawsuit. We look forward to our day in court.”

In October 2024, a New Mexico judge declined to reconsider criminal charges against Baldwin over the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Manslaughter charges against Baldwin were thrown out in July after it was learned during trial that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense, namely ammunition brought to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was shot by Baldwin while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver. The prop gun, which Baldwin believed to contain dummy rounds, actually had a live round of ammunition in it. Director Joel Souza was also struck in the shooting, but recovered from his injuries.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death in March. Prosecutors argued during the trial she was the source of the live bullet and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’ releases new trailer, teases return of Harvey Specter
‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’ releases new trailer, teases return of Harvey Specter
David Astorga/NBC

Suits is back, and this time they’re on the West Coast.

NBC released the first trailer for its Suits spinoff series, called Suits LA, on Friday. Its series premiere is set for Feb. 23 on NBC, and it will stream on Peacock the next day.

Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black in the new show as a former prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing powerful clients in LA.

“It’s different out here,” Amell’s Ted says in the trailer. “People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win.”

The trailer also gives a quick nod to Harvey Specter, one of the stars of the original series.

“Remember this guy?” a colleague asks Ted, pulling out an old photo.

“Harvey, from the old days,” Ted responds with a smile.

“I never liked him. He was the only person I knew cockier than you,” his colleague says.

“That’s exactly why I liked him,” Ted quips.

Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Victoria Justice and Troy Winbush also star in the series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Walter White’s home from ‘Breaking Bad’ ﻿listed for sale
Walter White’s home from ‘Breaking Bad’ ﻿listed for sale
Ursula Coyote/AMC

Walter White’s home from Breaking Bad is on the market.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, house, which was featured on the popular TV show Breaking Bad, was recently listed for $4 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value of the ranch-style home is $205,164.

People confirmed that the house, for which David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury and Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment hold the listing, was on the market. The home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and is 1,910 square feet.

The iconic home has become a tourist destination for fans of the Bryan Cranston– and Aaron Paul-led drama series, which ended in 2013.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.