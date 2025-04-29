Jesse Eisenberg makes magic in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer

Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

For Lionsgate’s next trick, they have released the first trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

The official trailer for the third film in the Now You See Me franchise arrived on Tuesday. Jesse Eisenberg stars as J. Daniel Atlas, who, along with the rest of the illusionists in The Four Horsemen, return to put even more magic on the big screen.

Along with Eisenberg, stars Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman also return in the upcoming sequel. New cast members this time around include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike.

This time around, the story revolves around J. Daniel Atlas teaming up with a new, younger group of illusionists.

“The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

“In the world of magic, everything that disappears reappears,” J. Daniel Atlas says in the trailer, while on stage in front of a massive crowd. “It is very good to be back!”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, directed by Ruben Fleischer, appears in theaters on Nov. 14.

Related Posts

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans are in a love triangle in ‘Materialists’ trailer
A24

Dakota Johnson is stuck between two of Hollywood’s hottest leading men in the trailer for the new romantic comedy Materialists.

Written, directed and produced by Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, the trailer for the A24 film was released on Monday. Johnson stars as Lucy, a young, ambitious matchmaker living in New York City. She finds herself torn between the affections of her new beau, played by Pedro Pascal, and her imperfect ex-boyfriend, played by Chris Evans.

In the trailer we find Johnson’s Lucy celebrating the ninth marriage her matchmaking business is responsible for.

While attending a wedding, she meets Pascal’s dashing character. As he flirts with her, he is interrupted by Lucy’s ex, played by Evans, who is working the event as a waiter.

As the trailer goes on, we watch Pascal’s character woo Lucy, as Evans’ character yearns for her.

“When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you. So where does that leave us?” Evans says.

At the end of the trailer, Evans’ character asks Lucy: “Why does anyone even get married?”

She shrugs, before she answers, “Because they’re lonely. And because they’re hopeful.”

The trailer also features a brand-new, original song from the pop band Japanese Breakfast, which is fronted by Michelle Zauner.

Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson and Sawyer Spielberg also star in Materialists. It arrives in theaters on June 13.

In brief: Darren Aronofsky in talks to direct ‘Cujo’ remake for Netflix and more

The Buccaneers season 2 now has a release date. The second season of the Apple TV+ series will premiere on the streamer on June 18. First-look photos of the new season dropped on Tuesday, showing off new cast member Leighton Meester. Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse and Christina Hendricks star in the period drama, based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished novel of the same name …

The trailer for Jacob Elordi‘s latest TV series, The Narrow to the Deep North, has arrived. The show is based on Richard Flanagan‘s Booker Prize winner and comes to Prime Video on April 18. The show follows the story of Dorrigo Evans — showing his passionate affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp, and the years he spent as a surgeon and reluctant war hero …

Darren Aronofsky is in talks to direct the Cujo remake for Netflix, Variety reports. The film, which will be an adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel about a bloodthirsty pet dog, would mark the acclaimed director’s first time helming a film for a streaming service …

Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Jesse Plemons volunteers as tribute.

The actor has been cast to play Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It’s the movie adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which was released on March 18.

The character Plutarch Heavensbee appeared in Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay films as the Head Gamemaker of The Hunger Games and also a leader of the rebellion. He was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in those films, the latter which happened to be his final film role.

Plemons and Hoffman worked together on the 2012 film The Master, where Plemons played Hoffman’s son.

In this new novel, a young Plutarch Heavensbee captures the reaping of the tributes in District 12.

This new prequel film will begin filming in July. Francis Lawrence will direct the movie that revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story. Plemons joins the previously announced cast of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

