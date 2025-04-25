Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Jesse Plemons volunteers as tribute.

The actor has been cast to play Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It’s the movie adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which was released on March 18.

The character Plutarch Heavensbee appeared in Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay films as the Head Gamemaker of The Hunger Games and also a leader of the rebellion. He was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in those films, the latter which happened to be his final film role.

Plemons and Hoffman worked together on the 2012 film The Master, where Plemons played Hoffman’s son.

In this new novel, a young Plutarch Heavensbee captures the reaping of the tributes in District 12.

This new prequel film will begin filming in July. Francis Lawrence will direct the movie that revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story. Plemons joins the previously announced cast of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Brian Tyree Henry says people should embrace, help those like ‘Dope Thief”s Ray and Manny
Brian Tyree Henry says people should embrace, help those like ‘Dope Thief”s Ray and Manny
Courtesy of Apple TV+

The new series Dope Thief is currently streaming on Apple TV+. The show follows longtime friends Ray and Manny, who met while incarcerated as teens. They become low-level grifters upon release, posing as DEA agents and robbing small-time drug dealers until things go left and they find themselves on the run.

Brian Tyree Henry, who portrays Ray, tells ABC Audio that people like Ray and Manny who get caught up in a cycle of violence while trying to survive should receive support from those around them. 

“What we tend to do sometimes is that we see people in those situations and we immediately come up with our own prejudices about how they got there,” he shares. “Here you have these two men who’ve been incarcerated, whatever their circumstances were, since they were 15 years old. And usually you have a system that keeps you there and wants to keep you trapped into that dynamic for the rest of your life.”

“And it’s like, well, how do we embrace them? How do you see a future when the system is telling you you don’t deserve?” Brian continues. “And so for me, it’s really about the people who are there to embrace them when they come out. When you see them on the street, when you see them trying to make it … you have to in some way open yourself up in a way to understand them, to listen to them [and] allow them to be vulnerable instead of keeping them trapped within this system that told them that they couldn’t be anything.” 

Wagner Moura portrays Manny in the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elisabeth Moss leads a rebellion in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ final season trailer
Elisabeth Moss leads a rebellion in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ final season trailer
Disney/Steve Wilkie

The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end.

Hulu released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.

Season 6, which stars Elisabeth Moss, premieres on April 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The first three episodes drop that night, followed by a weekly one-episode drop each week through the finale on May 27.

Moss is back as June in the new season. The trailer finds June leading a resistance against Gilead after the dystopian nation introduces a war against the revolutionaries.

“For years, we’ve been afraid of them. Now it’s time for them to be afraid of us,” Moss’ June says in the trailer.

In the sixth season, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character,” according to its official synopsis. “This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

The Handmaid’s Tale returns more than two years after the season 5 finale aired in November 2022.

Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles also star.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Adrian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 and more
In brief: Adrian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 and more

Everybody wants to know the new season 2 cast of Nobody Wants This. Adrian Moayed and Alex Karpovsky are joining the second season of the popular Netflix show, Deadline reports. Moayed will play Dr. Andy, a charming psychotherapist who will serve as a love interest for Morgan, played by Justine Lupe. Karpovsky, however, will play Big Noah, a rabbi who will be a new work rival for Adam Brody‘s Noah …

Season 4 of Hacks will feature several new faces. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman and Eric Balfour have joined the cast in guest starring roles in the fourth season of the Max comedy series, according to Variety. The new season will follow a tug-of-war between Deborah and Ava as they try to get their late night show off the ground …

We now know who will star in Jesse Armstrong‘s much anticipated followup to Succession. Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef will star in Armstrong’s feature directorial debut, Deadline reports. The film will air on HBO this spring. Its plot follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst a rolling international crisis …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.