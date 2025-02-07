Jessica Alba, Cash Warren file for divorce after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage.
According to court documents, both parties filed on Feb. 7, and both listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. They listed the date of the split as Dec. 27, 2024.
Both Alba and Warren are asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three kids: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.
Regarding spousal support, both parties indicated they want to “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable” to each other.
Alba also requested her legal name be restored from Jessica Marie Warren to Jessica Marie Alba.
Alba announced her split from Warren in an Instagram post shared in January.
“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”
Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”
Alba and Warren met on the set of the 2005 film Fantastic Four, where Warren was working as a director’s assistant and Alba played Sue Storm. They tied the knot on May 19, 2008.
Good Morning America has reached out to Alba and Warren for comment.
A new film took off and landed at the top of the box office this weekend.
Flight Risk, the action thriller directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg as a hitman sent to kill an accountant before he can testify against a mob boss, was #1 at the box office, with a total gross of $12 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
The film easily beat the second place finisher,Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which took in $8.7 million in its sixth week in theaters. Last week’s #1, the Keke Palmer comedy One of Them Days, slipped to #3, taking in $8 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remained in fourth place, followed by Moana 2 in fifth place.
The new supernatural thriller Presence, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan, debuted at #6 with $3.4 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Flight Risk – $12 million 2. Mufasa: The Lion King – $.8.7 million 3. One of Them Days – $8 million 4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $5.5 million 5. Moana 2 – $4.3 million 6. Presence – $3.42 million 7. Wolf Man – $3.40 million 8. A Complete Unknown – $3.1 million 9. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera – $3 million 10. The Brutalist – $2.8 million
The 2025 Oscar nominations were announced on Thursday.
Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominees in all 23 categories for the 97th Academy Awards at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Here is the complete list:
Best supporting actor Yura Borisov, Anora Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce, The Brutalist Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best costume design A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips Conclave – Lisy Christl Gladiator II – David Crossman and Janty Yates Nosferatu – Linda Muir Wicked – Paul Tazewell
Best original score The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg Conclave – Volker Bertelmann Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol and Camille Wicked – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Best makeup and hairstyling A Different Man Emilia Pérez Nosferatu The Substance Wicked
Best live action short film A Lien Anuja I’m Not a Robot The Last Ranger The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best animated short film Beautiful Men In the Shadow of the Cypress Magic Candies Wander to Wonder Yuck!
Best adapted screenplay A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold Conclave – Peter Straughan Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi Nickel Boys – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross Sing Sing – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best supporting actress Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown Ariana Grande, Wicked Felicity Jones, The Brutalist Isabella Rossellini, Conclave Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best original song “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight “Like A Bird” from Sing Sing “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez “Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best documentary feature film Black Box Diaries No Other Land Porcelain War Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat Sugarcane
Best documentary short film Death by Numbers I Am Ready, Warden Incident Instruments of a Beating Heart The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best animated feature film Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl The Wild Robot
Best film editing Anora – Sean Baker The Brutalist – Dávid Jancsó Conclave – Nick Emerson Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling Wicked – Myron Kerstein
Best production design The Brutalist Conclave Dune: Part Two Nosferatu Wicked
Best sound A Complete Unknown Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez Wicked The Wild Robot
Best visual effects Alien: Romulus Better Man Dune: Part Two Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Wicked
Best cinematography The Brutalist – Lol Crawley Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume Maria – Ed Lachman Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke
Best actor Adrien Brody, The Brutalist Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Colman Domingo, Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best actress Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez Mikey Madison, Anora Demi Moore, The Substance Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best director Sean Baker, Anora Brady Corbet, The Brutalist James Mangold, A Complete Unknown Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best picture Anora The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez I’m Still Here Nickel Boys The Substance Wicked
When Kendrick Lamar takes the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, he’ll become the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the show, proving that the event has come a long way since its humble beginnings.
The idea of having current big-name pop, rock or country stars perform during halftime only dates back to 1991, when New Kids on the Block did it. Before that, it was marching bands, older stars like Chubby Checker or the G-rated vocal troupe Up with People.
But what seemingly solidified the halftime show as a showcase for superstars was Michael Jackson‘s 1993 performance, featuring a huge inflatable globe and a choir of over 3,000 local children. Thanks to Michael, for the first time ever ratings increased between halves during the game. From then on, stars and spectacle were the rule.
Over the years, the show has been plagued by controversy, starting with 2004’s infamous “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. That led the NFL to hire “safer” classic rock artists such as Bruce Springsteen as halftime performers. Pop stars returned in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas‘ performance.
Controversies persist, though. During Madonna‘s 2012 performance, one of her guests, rapper M.I.A., flipped off the crowd. And in 2016, Beyoncé was criticized for having backup dancers dressed in outfits reminiscent of the Black Panther political party.
In 2019, many fans felt that Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott should have declined to perform, due to the NFL’s alleged treatment of Colin Kaepernick. In fact, Rihanna declined to do the show that year for that very reason, but returned as the halftime headliner in 2023.
Here’s a look back at who’s done the halftime show since 1991:
1991 — New Kids on the Block 1992 — Gloria Estefan 1993 — Michael Jackson, performing with 3,500 children 1994 — Country stars Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd 1995 — Patti LaBelle, Miami Sound Machine and Tony Bennett 1996 — Diana Ross 1997 — ZZ Top, James Brown, the Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi 1998 — Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah 1999 — Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 2000 — Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton 2001 — Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, Mary J. Blige 2002 — U2 2003 — Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting 2004 — Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kid Rock, P. Diddy 2005 — Paul McCartney 2006 — The Rolling Stones 2007 — Prince 2008 — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 2009 — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2010 — The Who 2011 — Black Eyed Peas 2012 — Madonna 2013 — Beyoncé (and Destiny’s Child, briefly) 2014 — Bruno Mars feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2015 — Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott 2016 — Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars 2017 — Lady Gaga 2018 — Justin Timberlake 2019 — Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi 2020 — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira 2021 — The Weeknd 2022 — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak 2023 — Rihanna 2024 — Usher 2025 — Kendrick Lamar