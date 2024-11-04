Jessica Simpson marks 7 years sober from alcohol: ‘Walked myself into the light’

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine

Jessica Simpson is celebrating seven years of sobriety from alcohol.

The 44-year-old fashion designer shared a black-and-white selfie to Instagram over the weekend to mark the milestone.

“7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free,” she wrote in the reflective post.

Simpson’s followers took to the comments to share their congratulations for her accomplishment, while some even shared how her openness about her journey of quitting alcohol has helped them.

The singer and actress also got love from some celebrity friends, including John Stamos and Carnie Wilson. “Bravo!” Stamos wrote, while Wilson added, “Wonderful.”

Simpson opened up in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, about using alcohol to self-medicate and dull the pain of her being sexually abused when she was a child, as well as to cope with the stress of fame.

The moment Simpson decided to give up alcohol and go sober, she said at the time, came after a Halloween party at her house in 2017.

In brief: Tom Cruise eyeing ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel
Tom Cruise is in early talks to star in a sequel to his 1990 film Days of Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder,” a source tells the outlet. “It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.” The NASCAR drama starred Cruise as Cole Trickle, a young hot-shot stock car driver who gets his chance to compete at the top level. Details of the sequel have not been revealed …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4, part 2 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. “Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail, reads the logline that accompanies the trailer. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant star. Outer Banks season four, part two, hits Netflix on Nov. 7 …

Alan Rachins, best known for playing Douglas Brackman Jr. on L.A. Law, the EV series co-created by his late younger brother Steven Bochco, and the father of Jenna Elfman’s character on Dharma & Greg, died died in his sleep of heart failure Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Cente in Los Angeles, his wife, actress Joanna Frank, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82. Rachins’ other credits include the 1995 film Showgirls

Nicole Kidman reveals she wants to star in a “hardcore horror” film
ABC

Nicole Kidman is an actress who has done it all — well, almost.

The Big Little Lies star, 57, opened up about her desire to do a “classic horror” film in an interview with L’Officiel as the magazine’s September 2024 global cover star.

“I’ve not done classic horror yet,” she said, clarifying, “Hardcore horror.”

“I’m putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror,” the Australian actress added.

Kidman lauded last year’s horror breakout Talk to Me from twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, two Aussies known as RackaRacka on YouTube, and director Ti West, who won fans over with the trilogy of XPearl and Maxxxine in recent years.

It’s not as though Kidman hasn’t dabbled in the genre throughout her career. Look no further than the likes of 2001’s The Others, 2013’s Stoker and 2017’s Killing of a Sacred Deer, all of which took a psychological approach to horror.

Kidman said she thought James Wan — co-creator of the Saw franchise and creator of The Conjuring franchise — wanted her to star in a horror project when he sought her out for Aquaman.

“I’d really wanted to work with him in horror,” she recalled.

Kidman can next be seen alongside Harris Dickinson in A24’s Babygirl, in theaters Dec. 25.

 

Nicole Kidman misses Venice Film Festival award, returns to Australia after mother’s death
Janelle and Nicole Kidman in 2003 – Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman arrived at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7, only to turn around and head back home to Australia when she learned that her mother had passed away.

Janelle Ann Kidman had been in poor health since at least 2022, according to interviews the Oscar winner gave at the time, but the death of Kidman’s mother was evidently unexpected. She was 84.

Kidman announced her mother’s passing via her director Halina Reijn, who accepted Kidman’s Best Actress award at the festival for her work in the film Babygirl. According to video shot by Deadline, Reijn quoted the star saying, “Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.”

At this, there was an audible gasp from the crowd.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family,” Kidman’s statement continued. 

Reijn continued to quote Kidman’s statement; in it, the actress said of her mother: “This award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I’m beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

Filmmaker Brady Corbet, who took the podium next to accept his Silver Lion award for his film The Brutalist, expressed his condolences to Kidman and her family.

