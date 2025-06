On Thursday, JetZero announced it will open a factory at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

The project is expected to generate billions of dollars in economic impact for the region and will create 14,500 jobs.

The company will receive an incentive package of nearly $76 million over 20 years from Guilford County, as well as a grant of $1.17 billion from the state.

JetZero was founded in 2021.

