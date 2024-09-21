Jill Biden welcomes ‘The West Wing’ cast to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

Jill Biden welcomes 'The West Wing' cast to celebrate show's 25th anniversary
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Jill Biden welcomed the cast of “The West Wing” to the White House Friday, in celebration of the television show’s 25th anniversary.

“Your work inspired so many to step forward and serve our country, maybe even some of the people here today working in Congress, at nonprofits, or on political campaigns, or at the White House,” the first lady said, calling that effect the “power of storytelling.”

“The West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin explained how they would occasionally hear about someone who was inspired to enter public service because of the show.

“That’s something that 25 years ago this week, none of us could have foreseen or even dared to hope for,” he said.

He also referred to Biden withdrawing from the presidential race in July as a “’West Wing’ moment.”

“Over the years, I’ve noticed that during times of peak political tension, pundits will warn us not to expect a ‘West Wing’ moment. They mean not to expect a selfless act of statesmanship, not to expect anyone to put country first,” Sorkin said. “But the fact is, ‘West Wing’ moments do happen, and Dr. Biden, we saw proof of that on the morning of July 21.”

Sorkin was also joined at Friday’s event by the show’s cast members, including actor Martin Sheen, who referred to his character of President Jed Bartlet as a “wonderful character that changed [his] life.”

“The West Wing” debuted on Sept. 22, 1999 and ran for seven seasons. The political drama’s many accolades include 26 Emmy Awards out of 95 nominations, as well as two Golden Globe Awards and two consecutive Peabody Awards.

Bradley Whitford, who played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman on the show, was absent from Friday’s event but expressed his regret in a lengthy social media post for missing it, as well as Monday’s Emmy Awards, during which “The West Wing” stars Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and Richard Schiff present the Emmy for Best Drama Series.

“I’m in Budapest on another White House set pretending to work for another administration. (I know. I need to work on my range),” Whitford quipped on X.

“So what’s next? To celebrate our anniversary, I hope you will check your voter registration and make a plan to vote!!!” he concluded.

Trump casts ballot early in Florida primary: Here’s what he has said about early voting
Trump casts ballot early in Florida primary: Here's what he has said about early voting
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump voted early in the Florida Republican primary on Wednesday, casting his ballot at a polling location near his home in Palm Beach. But Trump’s participation in early voting offers a stark contrast to some of his previous criticisms of the practice.

Walking out of the polling site on Wednesday, Trump called it a “great honor to vote” and praised the “fantastic job” done by the poll workers.

However, he has repeatedly flip-flopped in his messaging to supporters, sometimes encouraging them to vote early or by mail — while at other times making false and misleading claims about the security of the process.

“Mail-in voting is totally corrupt,” Trump falsely claimed in February at a campaign rally in Michigan. “Get that through your head. It has to be.”

In March, Trump again falsely claimed that “anytime the mail is involved, you’re going to have cheating,” which he said during an interview with the far-right British politician Nigel Farage.

That rhetoric was central to Trump’s attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 election false claims pushed by him and his supporters that electoral fraud stole victory from him in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin that year.

No widespread vote-by-mail fraud has ever been found despite the claims.

A Washington Post analysis of data collected in three vote-by-mail states from 2016 and 2018 showed that instances of double voting and people voting on behalf of deceased people made up just 0.0025% of the more than 14.6 million ballots cast. That amounts to 372 possible instances of fraud, far from what would be required to swing a national election.

With polls predicting neck-and-neck races in crucial battleground states, Trump and his allies have sought to retool their message around early and absentee voting in recent months while still trying to hold on to the hard line Trump drew against those practices in 2020.

“President Trump has been very clear in his remarks and rally speeches throughout this campaign cycle that Americans should vote early if their states allow,” Trump campaign’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News.

“[Elections] used to be one day, now it’s, you know, two months,” Trump said, complaining about early voting at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in June. But then, during the same speech, he urged his supporters to vote early if they wanted.

“Do it early. Do it. Just do it. You’ve got to vote. And watch your vote, guard your vote, and follow your vote,” he said.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Mark Whatley, who was hand-picked by Trump following the ouster of former party chair Ronna McDaniel, has advocated for creating a “national early-vote program” that will target and encourage voters to get to the ballot box.

“Voters can vote early. They can vote on Election Day. They can vote by mail. Do I care how they vote? No, I do not,” Whatley said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in June. “I care that they vote.”

Asked about Trump’s comments against mail-in voting, Whatley claimed the Republican Party is investing a significant amount of resources “protecting the vote” to ensure “election integrity” so voters can trust the system.

“We are spending a very significant amount of our time protecting the vote. We are building the Protect the Vote campaign around it,” Whatley said, referring to the latest iteration of the Republican Party’s get-out-the-vote effort.

At campaign rallies in recent weeks, the former president’s campaign has also promoted mail-in and early voting, putting up signs encouraging supporters to request mail-in ballots or pledge to vote early in person.

Trump echoed that message during a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, last month while still falsely alluding to the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.

“If you want to save America, get your friends, get your family, get everyone you know, and vote,” Trump said in the state, which will kick off early voting for the general election on Sept. 16 — the first in the country. “Vote early, vote absentee, vote on Election Day. I don’t care when you vote, but whatever you do, you have to vote and make sure your ballot counts.”

Harris and Walz embark on Georgia bus tour
Harris and Walz embark on Georgia bus tour
Kamala Harris,Douglas Emhoff, Tim Walz and Gwen Walz pose on on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Coming off of a brief respite from the campaign trail after a star-studded week in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz are heading to Georgia for a two-day bus tour that ends in a solo rally with the vice president in Savannah.

The tour will mark the first time the two campaigns will be in the crucial swing state together, with a planned stop for their first sit down interview since Harris ascended to the top of the ticket with CNN’s chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash on Thursday.

Although there is no notable post-convention polling that has been released to date, the campaign saw a bump in donations of $82 million during the week of the DNC, bringing the total haul since launching her candidacy last month to $540 million, her campaign said.

Hoping to ride on that momentum, Harris and Walz are scheduled to travel through Georgia’s southeast where they will be meeting with supporters, small business owners and Georgia voters, according to the campaign. It will be their second venture on a tour with wheels following their Pennsylvania stops prior to the DNC.

President Joe Biden only narrowly won the state by some nearly 12,000 votes in 2020 that former President Donald Trump continues to heavily contest. Currently, she is neck-and-neck with Trump at the polls in the state, according to 538’s average.

“Campaigning in southern Georgia is critical as it represents a diverse coalition of voters, including rural, suburban, and urban Georgians – with a large proportion of Black voters and working class families,” said Harris-Walz Georgia state director Porsha White in a memo.

This is all in addition to their 35,000 new volunteers, as well as more than 190 Democratic campaign staff in 24 coordinated offices across the state, officials said.

Through extensive “Get Out the Vote” organizing efforts, Black voters were a huge contributing factor to Biden’s win in a state that former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had all but skipped during their presidential runs.

Harris’ tour is a testament that the campaign still feels like the Peach State’s 16 electoral votes are in play.

“We turned Georgia blue for the first time in three decades in 2020, and we’re seizing on the energy and putting in the work to win again in 2024,” White said in the memo.

Following CNN’s interview, Walz will head to Massachusetts for a solo rally on Thursday. Voters will see Harris, Walz and their spouses — second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz, respectively — on the trail again for a Labor Day blitz across several battleground states prior to ABC News’ debate on Sept. 10.

Moore brushes off concerns over Harris’ 2020 campaign: ‘It was pretty long ago’
Moore brushes off concerns over Harris' 2020 campaign: 'It was pretty long ago'
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, D, brushed off concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ short-lived 2020 campaign as she ramps up her presidential campaign this year.

“This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz pressed Moore on if anything “gives you pause” after Harris’ 2020 campaign ended before any primary votes were cast.

“I also know it was pretty long ago,” Moore said. “Since then, we’ve had an entire administration that people have had a chance to see her work. Throughout that time, we’ve had an entire period where people can see where we have historically low unemployment rates throughout our country. I think people are now seeing what a Harris leadership can look like and what it can bring to the future of the country.”

Moore also swatted away Republican attacks on Harris, many of which have focused on stances she took during her 2020 run.

Among the policies she adopted during that campaign included ending the filibuster to adopt a “Green New Deal,” starting from “scratch” on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and making it a civil offense rather than a criminal one to cross the border illegally.

“I think she needs to continue putting together her vision for the future,” Moore said. “First of all, it’s remarkably disingenuous to call someone who was a prosecutor for her entire career, someone who is soft on crime or someone who believes in ‘defund the police,’ she’s never believed in defund the police.”

Early signs indicate an improvement in the way Americans view Harris. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed her approval rating jumping from 35% to 43% in a week.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, D, also expressed optimism on Sunday that Harris’ campaign could resonate with voters even after Harris’ lackluster 2020 bid.

“Look, the electorate is energized. Democrats are ready to go, you’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people signing up to volunteer, plus our candidate is the Energizer Bunny. She’s been everywhere all the time over the last several days. And we’re excited about that, to get to see her in the battleground states and all over the country, and her message is one that I think resonates with people,” Pritzker told “This Week.”

Raddatz also pressed Pritzker on immigration — the root causes of which Harris was tasked with handling and which Republicans are hammering her on, though Pritzker largely laid the blame on former President Donald Trump for walking away from a bipartisan agreement to clamp down on the border.

“An enormous problem,” Pritzker said. “Guess what, Republicans were willing to work with Democrats to get something done. And who knows who blew that up, who blew up the opportunity for border security? It was Donald Trump.”

Pritzker, who has been discussed as a possible running mate for Harris, declined to say if he’s been asked for vetting materials. “Well certainly I’ve talked to Kamala Harris last week, of course as things were evolving, had a great conversation with her and I pledged her that no matter what the outcome of this process, that I’d be working hard for her and making sure that she wins in November,” he said.

And while he is competing against several other contenders from battleground states, he said the focus should be on someone who can deliver a cogent message.

“Winning those battleground states is most important. There’s no doubt,” he said. “But I think we’ve seen over the last, well, decades, that who you pick as your vice president doesn’t determine whether you’re going to win a state or not. What it does determine is whether you’ve got the message right across the board.”

Harris’ ascendance to her status as the likeliest nominee for Democrats comes after Democrats persuaded Biden that he no longer had a path to defeating Trump after last month’s debate and that he should drop out.

Moore was a public ally of Biden’s but said Sunday there were “real concerns.”

“I had private conversations with the president, and I’m a big believer that when you care about somebody, you tell them the truth. And I had private conversations where I was telling the president the truth. I also know that the president deserved better than people [who] were running around and going into public and demanding that the president of the United States step down,” he said.

“I think the truth is that there were real concerns. There are real concerns that I know that people had felt, but also that people were telling me that they had felt,” he added. “I’m a loyalty person. And I believe that you can have proper conversations and tell people the truth and be able to tell them what you’re hearing without also then turning around and publicly then trying to embarrass them.”

