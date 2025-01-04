Jimmy Carter updates: Former president to remain in Atlanta through Tuesday

People watch as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center on January 4, 2025 in Americus, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Brandon – Pool/Getty Images)

(ATLANTA) — The emotional, week-long public goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter is underway.

Carter’s body was transferred from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta on Saturday. The former president, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, will remain in Atlanta through Tuesday.

Former President Jimmy Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta through Tuesday.

Mourners can pay their respects at the center from 7 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

He will be transported to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning. A service will be held at the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon and the late president will lie in state at the Capitol on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, dignitaries will gather in D.C. for Carter’s state funeral at Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy.

On Thursday afternoon, Carter will return to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, for a private service and private interment.

‘The two of them together changed the world’

Former President Jimmy Carter’s son Chip Carter thanked his parents for their service and sacrifice at Saturday’s service at the Carter Presidential Center.

“The two of them together changed the world,” he said, overcome with emotion.

Chip Carter called out the caregivers who cared for his father in the last years of his life, including one caregiver attending Saturday’s service who spent 6 years working for the former president.

“They are the people that helped keep him alive and comfortable and fed and cleaned,” Chip Carter said. “It was amazing, what they did for us.”

He also shared memories from his childhood.

Chip Carter said when he failed Latin, his dad spent Christmas break learning Latin and teaching it to him. Chip Carter said when he returned to school, he asked to re-take the test and got an A.

‘His legacy will live on,’ grandson says

At a service at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter said the family has been planning for this day for a while, but it’s still difficult.

To the Carter Center employees, he said, “While we mourn my grandfather’s passing, I know in my heart — and you all do — that his legacy will live on not only because of the millions of people he touched across the globe,” but because of the tireless work of the Carter Center employees.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter founded the Carter Center after his presidency to improve health around the world and enhance freedom and democracy.

Hearse arrives at Carter Presidential Center

Former President Jimmy Carter’s motorcade has arrived at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta for a 4 p.m. service.

“Hail to the Chief” and “America the Beautiful” were played as his coffin was brought to the building, with the Carter family looking on.

Carter’s son Chip Carter and grandson Jason Carter are expected to speak.

President Carter is survived by four children — John William (Jack), James Earl III (Chip), Donnel Jeffrey (Jeff) and Amy Lynn — and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, died on Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96.

Motorcade stops at Georgia’s state capitol

The motorcade’s first stop in Atlanta is Georgia’s state capitol, where former President Jimmy Carter will be honored with a moment of silence.

Carter served as governor of Georgia and a state senator before becoming the 39th president.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are among the officials coming to the capitol to pay their respects. The president’s eldest son, Jack Carter, briefly exited the car to shake officials’ hands.

Georgia state troopers who were on Carter’s protective detail during his time as governor also attended.

Carter’s White House portrait dressed in black bunting

Former President Jimmy Carter’s official White House portrait has been dressed in black bunting.

President Joe Biden ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast for 30 days following Carter’s death. He also marked Jan. 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning.

Georgia residents line the streets to watch motorcade

Georgia residents from Ellaville to Fort Valley lined the streets with their families, holding American flags, to watch former President Jimmy Carter’s motorcade pass by on Saturday.

The motorcade is driving through several Georgia towns while en route from Carter’s hometown of Plains to Atlanta.

The motorcade will reach Atlanta around 3 p.m.

Carter begins final journey to Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter is now taking his final drive to Atlanta.

The public can view the motorcade in the cities of Preston, Ellaville, Butler, Reynolds, and Fort Valley.

The motorcade will arrive in Atlanta at about 3 p.m. The first stop will be the state capitol for a moment of silence. Carter’s remains will then go to the Carter Presidential Center for a service at 4 p.m.

Hearse makes emotional stop at Carter’s boyhood home

The motorcade is stopping in front of the Plains, Georgia, farm that was former President Jimmy Carter’s boyhood home. The home had no running water or electricity during his childhood.

The home is now a part of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

National Park Service employees who work at the home saluted the hearse and the farm bell was rung 39 times in his honor.

Motorcade drives through Plains

The motorcade next drove through the small town of Plains, Georgia, the lifelong home of former President Jimmy Carter.

Members of the public were invited to line the route to pay their respects.

Secret Service agents carry Carter’s remains to hearse

The week-long funeral ceremonies for former President Jimmy Carter are officially underway.

Members of the public holding American flags gathered outside the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, to honor Carter as his remains leave the facility.

Current and former Secret Service agents who protected Carter since he took office served as pallbearers, carrying the former president’s remains from the medical center to the waiting hearse.

The agents walked alongside the hearse with their hands on the vehicle as it slowly left the medical center.

After departing from the medical center, the motorcade will drive by Carter’s boyhood home in nearby Plains.

Carter will then be driven to Atlanta for a ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Motorcade arrives at medical center

The Carter family has arrived at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, to witness the transfer of former President Jimmy Carter.

After leaving the medical center, the motorcade will drive by Carter’s boyhood home in nearby Plains. Carter will then be taken to Atlanta for an afternoon ceremony.

Schedule of events for this week’s services

Former president Jimmy Carter’s body will be transferred Saturday morning from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta.

A ceremony will be held at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Mourners can pay their respects to Carter in Atlanta over the following days before his remains are transferred to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Carter will lie in state at the Capitol from Tuesday to Thursday.

Carter will be honored with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning. President Joe Biden expected to deliver a eulogy.

On Thursday afternoon, Carter and his family will return to Plains for a private service.

The public is then invited to line the motorcade route as Carter and his family travel through Plains to the late president’s final resting place.



