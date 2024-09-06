Jimmy Fallon taking Fridays off from ‘The Tonight Show’
For the upcoming season, Jimmy Fallon is going to join his late night colleagues Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers by taking Fridays off.
The Hollywood Reporter says The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will move to a four-day-a-week schedule, as opposed to the five-day shooting schedule he’s kept for years.
Most late night shows have been airing repeats on Fridays, even Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, but Fallon’s show had resisted the trend.
The trade suspects NBC’s belt-tightening was behind the decision due to shifting viewer habits. As THR reported, that was behind the decision to clip Meyers’ Late Show house band and CBS’ move not to replace The Late Late Show with James Corden with another chat show, and instead air the cheaper-to-produce game show @Midnight in its place.
He may be a day short, but Fallon recently re-upped his contract through 2028.
Kyle Richards is marking a milestone on her sobriety journey.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate two years without alcohol with a gym selfie and a reflective caption.
“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible,” she wrote. “I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path.”
“I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions,” the Halloween actress continued, noting that everyone loved “Party Kyle” when she was drinking.
She added, “I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”
Richards said she has “dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it’s time to call it a day” — joking she still lets loose from time to time.
She added, “But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting.”
“I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on,” she continued.
“But the real reward is how I feel on the inside,” she wrote. “I feel strong, energetic and grateful for my body … It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking.”
Netflix celebrated the halfway point of production on Stranger Things‘ fifth season — and the eight-year anniversary of the debut of the first — with a behind-the-scenes compilation video Monday.
Starting with the first day of production back in January, the sneak peek shows cast members Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and more as they go back to Hawkins, Indiana, for the last time.
“I started on this when I was 10,” Millie says in voice-over as she drives herself to set, noting, “I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird.”
As she rifles through her wardrobe, Sadie Sink, who plays Max, says wistfully of the last chapter, “We’re just kind of savoring every single moment.”
Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, teases that while season 4 “was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger.”
McLaughlin promises “100% the wait will be worth it” for the strike-delayed fifth season, while show co-creator Matt Duffer promises, “This is the season the fans have been waiting for, and we hope you’re as excited as we are to get to tell the final chapter in this story.”
The fifth and final season is expected to drop on the streaming service in 2025.
Gena Rowlands, the award-winning actress known for her acclaimed roles in A Woman Under the Influence,Gloria and The Notebook, has died. She was 94.
Rowlands’ son, film director Nick Cassavetes, revealed in June 2024 that his mother had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years.
Her death was confirmed by The Associated Press.
A four-time Emmy winner and two-time GoldenGlobe winner, as well as the recipient of an Honorary Academy Award, Rowlands’ career in theater, film and television spanned nearly seven decades. She was perhaps best known for her film collaborations with her husband, the late actor and director John Cassavetes, and received two Oscar nominations for her starring roles in his films A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria.
Born Virginia Cathryn Rowlands in Cambria, Wisconsin, she made her Broadway debut in The Seven Year Itch in 1953. Rowlands met John Cassavetes when they were both students at the American Academy for Dramatic Arts and they were married in 1954. She spent the next six years working in TV, including opposite Cassavetes in the detective series Johnny Staccato, in which he starred. She also appeared in hit series like Bonanza, The Virginian, 77 Sunset Strip and Peyton Place.
Rowlands made her film debut in 1958 in The High Cost of Living. In 1963, she starred in her first movie directed by John Cassavetes: A Child Is Waiting. The couple would make nine more films over the next 10 years, including the Oscar-nominated 1968 drama Faces.
One of Rowlands’ most acclaimed roles was in the 1974 drama A Woman Under the Influence, which Cassavetes both wrote and directed as a showcase for her. The film, about the mental and emotional unraveling of a middle-aged, blue-collar housewife, earned Rowlands a best actress Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination.
She received a second best actress Oscar nod for her 1980 title role in the crime thriller Gloria, also written and directed by Cassavetes, playing a woman who protects the young son of a mob bookkeeper by going on the run with him and an incriminating ledger of mob accounts.
Rowlands continued to work steadily in TV and movies, but arguably, her best-known, and most beloved, later big-screen role was in the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, directed by Nick Cassavetes. Rowlands portrayed the elderly version of Rachel McAdams‘ character, opposite James Garner as her husband, who was played as a younger man by Ryan Gosling.
Nick Cassavetes directed his mother in three other films – Unhook the Stars, She’s So Lovely and Yellow – while Rowlands’ daughter, Zoe, directed her in 2007’s Broken English.
Later in her career, Rowlands appeared on hit TV shows including Monk and NCIS. Her last credited acting role was in 2014’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.
In addition to Nick and Zoe, Rowlands is survived by her and Cassavetes’ other daughter, Alexandra. Both daughters are actor/directors.