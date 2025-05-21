Jimmy Kimmel announces he’s a grandfather

Jimmy Kimmel announces he’s a grandfather
Jimmy Kimmel is now a grandfather.

The comedian and host shared the news on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing he missed the previous night’s show to be there for the birth of his first grandchild.

“You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t, because my daughter had a baby last night,” Jimmy said, referring to his daughter Katie Kimmel.

He added, “Katie and her husband, Will, had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night, so I decided to be there instead of here.”

Katie, 33, is the late-night TV host’s eldest daughter, whom he shares with his first wife, Gina Maddy.

In addition to Katie, Jimmy is the father of son Kevin Kimmel, 31 — also from his first marriage — and two younger children, Billy Kimmel and Jane Kimmel, whom he shares with his current wife, Molly McNearney.

Jimmy said his eldest daughter was surrounded by an “army of family” at the hospital when she gave birth.

Katie paid tribute to her family with her daughter’s name, Patti Joan.

Joan is name of Jimmy’s mom, the baby’s great-grandmother.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy described being a grandfather as a “big responsibility,” going on to share some of the funny things he saw his own grandfathers do, including one giving himself haircuts using a cigarette lighter.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer
The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie’s plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

That’s right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film’s original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

“I just have one question,” Hewitt’s Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. “What did you do last summer?”

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more
The Handmaid’s Tale will get a follow-up series after it concludes its sixth and final season.

Hulu announced Tuesday that Margaret Atwood‘s 2019 novel, The Testaments, which is a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, is being developed into a new series.

The streaming platform announced the news in an Instagram post with a photo of the series’ stars gathered during a table reading.

The post stated that production on The Testaments will begin April 7, and Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer on the series.

Atwood’s novel takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead, 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It is narrated by three women: Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead; Daisy, a young woman living in Canada; and Aunt Lydia, who is a previous character from The Handmaid’s Tale and is portrayed by Ann Dowd in the hit Hulu series. Dowd will return to the role in the new series.

According to Hulu, The Testaments series is a “coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.”

Also starring in The Testaments are Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, and Mattea Conforti as Becka.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive April 8 on Hulu with the first three episodes.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman star in ‘The Roses’ trailer
Benedict Cumberbatch is married to Olivia Colman in the official trailer for The Roses.

Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for director Jay Roach‘s dark comedy film on Wednesday.

It follows the seemingly picture-perfect married life between Theo and Ivy, played by Cumberbatch and Colman, respectively. Beneath their perfect facade, however, tension lingers as Theo’s career takes a hit and Ivy’s own life ambitions begin to soar.

“For you, dear, I’d do anything,” Cumberbatch’s Theo says at the beginning of the trailer.

As it goes on, we see Ivy’s career as a famous chef and cookbook writer take off while Theo is fired from his own job.

“I suppose sometimes I do hate you,” Theo says. After Ivy looks at him incredulously, he immediately follows that with: “Sporadic hatred.”

The Roses is inspired by the Danny Devito-directed 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara penned the screenplay.

Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon also star.

The Roses blooms in movie theaters on Aug. 29.

Disney is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and ABC News.

