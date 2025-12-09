Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC

The first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has arrived. HBO first debuted the official teaser trailer during a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday before releasing it online.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a six-episode half-hour drama series about the adventures of an unexpected duo. It is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.
“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”
This new series will take place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.
“I need to fight honorably. But sometimes I think I buried my courage alongside the old man,” Ser Duncan the Tall says in the trailer as we see him prepare for battle.
Also part of the show’s cast are Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres Jan. 18, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes will debut on Sundays.
Actor Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics, and he talks to Rolling Stone about the work he’s putting in to get it right.
He and his castmates will be performing live for the film, and Mescal tells the mag he’s been learning to play guitar left-handed for the role.
“It would just be crazy to not play it left-handed, you know?” he says. “You’re like, ‘Nah. I like [McCartney] a lot but I don’t love him.’ That would be the messaging if I didn’t play left-handed. And he’s the f***** coolest man on planet earth, I think.”
Mescal was able to meet with McCartney and even got to play a classic Beatles tune with him.
“I will never forget it as long as I live. I got to play ‘Blackbird’ with him,” he says in a video interview with the mag. “That’s the coolest thing that my job has ever afforded me. I was kind of having an out-of-body experience, being like, I was in drama school nine years ago, and now I’m sat opposite Paul McCartney and we’re playing ‘Blackbird.'”
He adds, “I was like, I love my job.”
Mescal says he’s always been a “massive admirer” of McCartney’s music, calling the rocker’s work ethic “absolutely relentless.”
“I’m biased, but I think it’s kind of just an objective fact that like the work that he made has changed the world, the world of pop culture and culture more broadly,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I think he has fundamentally and forever changed the world.”
Mendes’ Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028.
