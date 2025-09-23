Jimmy Kimmel, Guillermo Rodriguez share posts hours before ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returns

A photo of Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez are commemorating the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rodriguez, who is Kimmel’s sidekick on the late-night talk show, posted a photo to Instagram hours before Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs its Tuesday episode.

The photo features Kimmel and Rodriguez smiling and embracing.

“We are back full of love,” Rodriguez captioned his post. The official Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram account collaborated on the post and shared it to its page, as well.

Kimmel also posted on Instagram hours before Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to air on Tuesday. His post features a photo of himself smiling with the late TV legend Norman Lear.

“Missing this guy today,” Kimmel captioned the photo.

The Walt Disney Company announced Monday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return on Tuesday.

ABC preempted Kimmel’s late-night talk show on Sept. 17 after comments Kimmel made regarding Charlie Kirk‘s death. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments before ABC’s decision was announced.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a statement from The Walt Disney Company reads. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Tuesday night’s guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be Glen Powell and Sarah McLachlanEthan HawkeLisa Ann Walter and YUNGBLUD will appear on Wednesday night, while Peyton ManningOscar Nuñez and Alex G will appear on Thursday’s episode.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

