Jimmy Kimmel shares emotional monologue on LA fires: ‘It’s been terrible’
ABC

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue during the Jan. 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the “nightmare” situation of the Southern California fires.

“As you know, it has been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in LA, where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school,” Kimmel said, getting choked up. “We are back at our studio, which we had to evacuate on Wednesday.”

Video footage then showed a fire close to the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where the talk show is filmed.

“Many of us had to leave our homes in a hurry. Some of our co-workers lost their homes,” Kimmel said. “It’s been terrible. It’s been terrible. Everyone who lives in the city knows someone, most of us multiple people — families, friends, colleagues, neighbors — whose houses burned down. And the truth is, we don’t even know if it’s over.”

Kimmel continued, “I think I speak for all of us when I say it has been a sickening, shocking, awful experience. But it has also been, in a lot of ways, a beautiful experience, because once again, we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other. People who lost their own homes were out volunteering in parking lots helping others who lost theirs.”

The host then went on to thank all of the LA firefighters who were “the first on the scene.”

“Without hesitation, they were out there putting out the fires as best they could,” he said, also shouting out firefighters from other states — and countries — for lending a helping hand in the face of the tragedy.

“To our police, our National Guard, our rescue workers, the doctors, the nurses, EMTs, the pilots working 12-hour shifts, thank God for all of you,” Kimmel added. “I also want to thank our local news reporters who reminded us how important local television and radio and newspapers are.”

Kimmel was also critical of some remarks President-elect Donald Trump has made in the wake of the fires, saying he had spread “vile and irresponsible and stupid things … during our darkest and most terrifying hour.”

The Southern California fires began on Jan. 7 and have ravaged thousands of acres throughout the Los Angeles area.

At least 24 people have died, more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate amid multiple wildfires, which have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ coming to Disney+ in November
Marvel Studios

Although the blockbuster is already available for rent or purchase on digital platforms, Deadpool & Wolverine will stream for free for Disney+ subscribers beginning Nov. 12. 

The Disney+ release “goes far beyond the fourth wall with hilarious and insightful filmmaker commentary featuring director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy, and star/producer/writer, Ryan Reynolds,” the streaming service advertises.

Speaking of “streaming,” the Marvel Studios film is promoting its Disney+ debut in a cheeky way: by advertising in urinals and toilet stalls at multiple sports arenas.

The bathroom makeovers will make their debut on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers game; the FedEx Forum in Memphis, where the Brooklyn Nets will play the Memphis Grizzlies; and the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, where the NHL’s New York Islanders will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jack Black, Paul Rudd to star in new ‘Anaconda’ film: ‘We’re making a movie!’
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Jack Black and Paul Rudd will star in a new, reimagined Anaconda film.

The duo announced the news in a hilarious video on Friday, which features the two actors on a fun set enthusiastically talking about the new project.

“Hey, what’s up people, we’re making a movie,” Black says in the video.

“Guess what it is?” Rudd continues, before Black says, “Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in the Anaconda!'”

Black then says the film will have a big snake and that “it’s going to rip!”

“You want to get scared? You want to laugh? You want to celebrate with your friends? Or maybe you’re alone and sad and have nobody but just want to forget about that,” Rudd adds before sharing the film’s 2025 release date.

“Come see our movie, Anaconda!'” Black adds.

The duo end their video with Black asking Rudd if he saw the snake for the film yet before they head off screen to see it.

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script for the upcoming movie, and Gormican will be directing, according to a description of the film. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form also join the film as producers.

Details about the film’s plot are still under wraps.

The first Anaconda movie, an adventure horror film, was released in 1997 and was directed by Luis Llosa. It starred Jon Voight, Jennifer Lopez, Eric Stoltz, Ice Cube and Owen Wilson. The film followed a National Geographic film crew “taken hostage by a hunter who forces them along on his quest to capture the world’s largest and deadliest snake,” according to a description of the film.

Anaconda, starring Black and Rudd, will slither into theaters Dec. 25, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.