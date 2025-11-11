Jimmy Kimmel’s bandleader Cleto Escobedo III dies

Jimmy Kimmel‘s bandleader, and childhood friend, Cleto Escobedo III died on Tuesday morning, Kimmel announced on social media.
Escobedo, who led the band Cleto and the Cletones on Kimmel’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was 59.
“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” wrote Kimmel in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old.”
Kimmel continued, “The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
A young man’s fantasy becomes his worst nightmare in the new romantic comedy The Threesome.
The film, which is in select theaters now, stars Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz as the titular trio whose night together leaves the two women with sobering consequences.
Hauer-King, who stars as Connor, told ABC Audio the film is a coming-of-age story for adults.
“We associate that sometimes with people who are teenagers or earlier in their 20s, and these are people that ostensibly are a little bit further on through life, but they’re still very much working things out,” Hauer-King said.
Connor aspires to “a type of love that he idolizes,” Hauer-King said, which he found relatable.
“Over the course of the film, he learns that love is a really complex, deep thing, which is about accepting people’s flaws and insecurities, and the challenges of the relationships and coming through them,” Hauer-King said. “That’s something that I myself have learned over the years.”
Despite the perception that Deutch is the modern-day rom-com queen — she’s the star of Netflix’s Set it Up and Prime Video’s Something from Tiffany’s — the actress says she’s only really starred in three, if you count The Threesome.
“It’s not something that I sought after. If you count this as a rom-com, this is only my third one. But somehow, it seems like I’ve made a million. According to people, I have done only rom-coms. So if I’m being honest, I try not to do them. Because I’ve spent my whole life and career trying not to get pigeonholed,” Deutch said.
That being said, Deutch is interested in stories about love.
“I love love, and falling in love is never the same. There’s no two times that ever feel the same, and this was a particularly different falling in love story. And I thought [it] was really nuanced and special and different.”
Are You My First?, a dating show about helping single virgins find “the one,” is now available to stream on Hulu.
Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood host the one-of-a-kind series, which released all of its 10 episodes on Monday.
Bristowe said so many of her preconceptions about who the contestants were changed as the season started. Specifically, it was Rachael Staudt who really surprised her.
“I maybe had a preconceived notion of what she would be like, and she even said it. ‘I’m a bottle service girl, I work at a club, everyone assumes I’m this,'” Bristowe said. “She’s a beautiful human inside and out … we get to see her depth and that was really nice.”
Underwood agreed, saying he adores Staudt, before calling her brave for how she approached the show.
Staudt spoke about having vaginismus, a condition in which involuntary muscle spasms interfere with inserting things into the vagina, according to Medline Plus, during her time on the show.
Underwood said he was excited for the contestants to get to speak about the reasons for their virginity on their own terms.
“When my virgin storyline came up on Becca [Kufrin]’s season [of The Bachelorette], one, I didn’t want it to come up, and two, I was still working through when people would be like, ‘Well, why are you a virgin?’ And there really isn’t always just one answer. It’s so layered and there’s so much depth to it,” Underwood said. “I feel like these people came in with the, ‘I’m a virgin because X, Y, and Z,’ and they left with a whole new perspective of why they really are virgins. And they got to work through that in a safe environment, safe place with people who they shared that with.”
Ridley Scott has had enough of modern moviemaking.
The director, who has helmed films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, recently spoke at the BFI Southbank about his movie and TV-watching habits. Metro reports that Ridley, while in conversation with his son Luke Scott, said he watches plenty of the latest titles in order to find new acting talent. Lately, however, he isn’t as much of a fan of newer movies.
“The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally — millions. Not thousands, millions … and most of it is s***,” Ridley said. “I think a lot of films today are saved, and made more expensive by digital effects. Because what they haven’t got is a great [script] on paper first. Get it on paper.”
What is worth watching, you may ask? Ridley says it’s his own movies.
“So what I do — and it’s a horrible thing — but I’ve started to watch my own movies, and actually they’re really good,” Ridley said. “And also, they don’t age.”
Ridley said he recently watched his 2001 film Black Hawk Down, which starred Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana and Ewan McGregor.
“I watched Black Hawk [Down] the other night and I thought, ‘How the h*** did I do that?’ But I think that occasionally there’s a good one that will happen, it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie.”
The director, who is 87 years old, also said he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon, calling it “impossible.” Ridley confirmed that he has completed production on his next film, The Dog Stars, which will star Jacob Elordi, and that he’s started writing a third Gladiator film.