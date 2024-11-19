Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and more unpack Hulu’s new series ‘Interior Chinatown’

L-R: Yang, Bennet — Hulu

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang takes the lead in Hulu’s new adaptation of Charles Yu‘s bestselling book Interior Chinatown, which is now streaming. 

Yang plays Willis Wu, a waiter in a Chinese restaurant whose everyday life is as a background character trapped in a police procedural called Impossible Crimes Unit, who longs to find his way into the larger story.

“Taking the lead for the first time in a TV show, that’s metaphorically and ironically almost part of the journey that Willis is trying to go through,” Yang tells ABC Audio. “I’ve been in bit parts. I’ve been in guest star supporting parts. And this is finally the first time that I … get to take the lead.”

Helping him along is mysterious Detective Lana Lee, played by Chloe Bennet. “One of my first parts ever, I played Chinese teenager number one on Marvel’s Agents of Shield, where Chloe was the star,” Yang says with a laugh. “And I didn’t get to meet Chloe because she … wasn’t even on set that day.”

Bennet’s Lee walks into Willis’ restaurant — and life — in a glamorous, slow-motion shot set to “What a Difference a Day Made” by Dinah Washington

She saw the shot differently. “Having that dramatic entrance, are you kidding? We also played the music and the wind. Actually, I actually hate shooting those things,” Bennet revealed, as her co-star Ronny Chieng protested.

She insists, “It was embarrassing. I trip on things. I’m awkward … I don’t like having that moment, because there’s so much pressure,” Bennet insisted.

“And I had to do that a lot on Shield with like big superhero stuff, and those were the days I [was] the most nervous … because it’s embarrassing because you’re supposed to look cool.” 

 

Jude Law spills some tea about ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
Lucasfilm

Jude Law got to step into that galaxy far, far away with his lead role in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which debuts Dec. 3 on Disney+. 

For a fan, it left him “giddy,” he tells Variety

Jon Watts, who called the shots on Tom Holland‘s three standalone Spider-Man movies, created the show, which centers on four children “looking for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” the synopsis says.

Law tells the trade, “I don’t think I would have dived in willy-nilly. I wanted it to be right. I didn’t want to be the guy that dropped the ball on Star Wars.”

He says of the production, “It was a really interesting process. It’s technically complicated to get those things right — you’re dealing with animatronics and puppets and machines and huge, complicated worlds.” 

Law adds, “I’m the guy that wants to see how the wizard does it.” To that end, he talks about the “Star Wars filter” — the particularities common to the franchise. “Like, there are no buttons [on costumes] in Star Wars — only ties. Buckles? Yes. Velcro? Yes. Although, I don’t think you ever see the Velcro.”

He adds, “There are certain shots they don’t allow you to do if you’re the director. You can’t pass through the glass of the spaceship; you have to stay on the outside or inside. I love that. You see the shot and go, ‘Oh, I’m in Star Wars.'”

However, despite a scene in the trailer that shows him sending a key floating across the room, Law hedges when asked what it’s like to have the Force. “Who says I’ve got the Force?” he tells Variety with a laugh.  

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Fran Drescher to play Timothée Chalamet’s mother in ‘Marty Supreme’
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fran Drescher has signed on to join the cast of Marty Supreme, in which she’ll be playing Timothée Chalamet‘s mother, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator also appear in the project, which is currently underway.

The film from director Josh Safdie and studio A24 “is a fictional work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, not a biopic” of one of the sport’s biggest names, Marty Reisman, the studio explains.

The cast also includes Hellraiser‘s Odessa A’zion, actor and magician Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank and Abel Ferrara.

Jerry Ferrara throws back to ‘Entourage’, talks new sports podcast ‘Throwbacks’
ABC Audio

“I got a wild career, man,” former Entourage star Jerry Ferrara tells ABC Audio. “I’m not even saying it’s like the best career ever, but I think it’s one of the more unique ones, that’s for sure.”

Indeed, the guy who got famous playing fast-talking dealmaker Turtle in Entourage has appeared opposite Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman in Last Vegas, was directed by Clint Eastwood in Sully and recently appeared on the smash series Power.

He now has a new project: Throwbacks, a sports, entertainment and lifestyle podcast he’s co-hosting with Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.

Ferrara was early to the podcasting game, having started one with his wife back in 2012, but he explains the new project combines some of his great loves. “My side hustles … have always been about, ‘Hey, how can I figure out how to semi earn a living talking and doing things that I like do for fun,’ which was always like video games, golf and talking sports, right?”

He and Leinart share interests in each other’s respective careers, and with kids the same age, they’re “becoming friends in real time.”

Entourage turned 20 years old in July, and Ferrara describes how fondly he looks back at it. “It’s a lot easier to appreciate it now because when it was going on, I remember just being … always worried it was going to get taken away because it was too good to be true, you know?”

He adds, “So now knowing that, hey, look, there’s nothing that could happen. No one can take it away. … It’s nice to look back on it. I have a 16-year-old nephew who’s watching it now … and it’s so funny to see a young person nowadays watching it.”

