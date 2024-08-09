Joaquin Phoenix reportedly ditches movie five days before start

David Benito/FilmMagic

Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly abandoned a controversial film from director Todd Haynes just five days before the shoot was about to start in Guadalajara, Mexico.

IndieWire was first to report the news, adding that Haynes previously described the project as an “explicit” love story between two men set in the ’30s.

Some crew claim that’s what caused the mercurial actor to drop out, though Haynes insisted to the publication in 2023 that Phoenix was well aware of the content. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film,” Haynes said.

“The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin,” he said at the time. “It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship.”

Variety confirmed the exit, reporting the crew had already built sets for the film Phoenix helped develop, but days before Haynes could call action he got “cold feet.”

The trade reported in July that Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez had joined the cast.

The publication says the last-minute exit could end up costing seven figures: Phoenix’s role can’t be recast and the movie was pre-sold internationally based on his name being attached to it, as is common in Hollywood dealmaking.

In Brief: Emma Samms back to ‘General Hospital’, and more

Variety reports Emma Samms, whose character Holly Sutton was last seen on General Hospital in 2023, will be returning to the ABC soap in early September. Samms, whose initial run on GH began in 1982, joins Jonathan Jackson, who returns as Lucky Spencer, and Rick Hearst, who’ll reprise his role as Ric Lansing after an eight-year absence. Further details on their comebacks are being kept under wraps …

FX has given a series order to Snowflakes, “a twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet,” according to the cable channel. The half-hour comedy, from The Tonight Show writers Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, stars newcomers Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele. Snowflakes is set to launch in 2025 …

Netflix has picked up the documentary series Famous Last Words, which showcases “the final major interviews from cultural icons,” according to Variety. Those subjects — including notable musicians, athletes, comedians, actors, business leaders and politicians — secretly film their conversations, which are aired only after the person has died, resulting in “a time capsule containing intimate conversations that capture the heartfelt reflections of luminaries” …

‘Till death do they part: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in teaser for Netflix series ‘The Perfect Couple’
Netflix/Seacia Pavao

Nicole Kidman is starring in a new crime drama, Netflix’s six-episode limited series, The Perfect Couple.

A teaser trailer for the star-studded show just dropped, opening with Oscar winner Kidman’s Greer Garrison Winbury, and Liev Schreiber‘s Tag Winbury, being interviewed by a reporter who asks them if “unconditional love” is what makes a 29-year marriage last.

Next, several clips set the scene that the wedding of one of Greer’s sons is about to happen at her beachfront Nantucket home.

But things take an eerie turn when a body turns up on the beach and Greer finds herself questioned by detectives.

More suspicious moments arise in the teaser when Eve Hewson‘s character, Amelia Sacks, asks Greer’s family during a dinner scene why they ask people to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“They’re rich,” says one character about the family in the teaser. “Kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it rich.”

According to a synopsis for the series, which is based on Bird Box author Elin Hilderbrand‘s bestselling novel of the same name, the show will follow Amelia, who is “about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket.”

“Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach,” the synopsis continues. “As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor also star in the show, which hits the streamer September 5.

‘Suits” ninth and final season now on Netflix
Gabriel Macht – David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

For Suits fans — those who don’t subscribe to Peacock, that is — it’s time to do the “Greenback Boogie” once again: The show’s ninth and final season is now on Netflix.

The series, which stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman among others, originally aired on USA Network from 2011-2019, but became a phenomenon after it debuted on Netflix in 2023, becoming the most streamed show of the year.

Until Monday, July 1, however, the show’s final season was only available on Peacock.

The ninth season of the show does not feature Meghan Markle‘s Rachel Zane — the actress had left the series after season 7 to marry Prince Harry. Adams’ Mike Ross, Rachel’s husband, also left in season 7 as the couple moved to Seattle to start their life together, but he appears as a special guest star in season 9.

The final season also features Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl as regulars, as the re-re-re-branded law firm Zane Specter Litt Wheeler faces turbulence when one of its namesake partners, Wendell Pierce‘s Robert Zane — Rachel’s dad — sacrifices his career to save that of Macht’s Harvey Specter.

