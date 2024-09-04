Joaquin Phoenix said he “probably shouldn’t” diet for the Joker again

Joaquin Phoenix said he “probably shouldn’t” diet for the Joker again
Warner Bros. Pictures

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Joaquin Phoenix intentionally made himself thin to the point of looking sickly for 2019’s Joker, shedding more than 50 pounds in a performance that won him a Best Actor Oscar. 

But to play Arthur Fleck aka Joker in the forthcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, he had to do it all over again — something made more difficult by the film’s new physical requirements, he told a panel at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie premieres Wednesday.

“I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that,” he said Wednesday, according to Variety.

The new movie, in which Phoenix stars opposite Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, prominently features music and dance sequences, unlike director Todd Phillips‘ blockbuster original.

The actor continued, “This time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time. So it felt a bit more difficult.”

He added, “I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”

He also said that Gaga “also lost a lot of weight,” noting, “It was really impressive.”

For her part, the actress/recording artist demurred, saying, “I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time, and we continued to hone in every kind of detail.”

For the record, Phoenix admitted to being “so angry” at himself “for making such a big deal about” the weight loss last time, because “it just sounds like an actor going on and on about how much weight they lost.”

“You just do what you’re f****** supposed to do,” he continued. “So this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.'”

Joker: Folie à Deux opens Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ryan Reynolds on cutting “darling friend” Rob McElhenney from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Ryan Reynolds on cutting “darling friend” Rob McElhenney from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
FX Networks

It took a bit, but Ryan Reynolds has finally opened up about cutting his “darling friend” Rob McElhenney from one of the biggest movies of the year. 

McElhenney filmed his sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Time Variance Authority foot soldier who meets his end at the mouth of the vaporous monster Alioth. But alas, the scene was cut. 

Ryan posted photos from the set on Instagram, noting, “While editing a movie, they say you ‘sometimes have to kill your darlings.’ And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo.”

“The sequence wasn’t working the way we’d originally constructed it,” Reynolds continued. “Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and ‘I create hit tv shows’ swagger.”

He continued, “Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn’t without stress. … And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, I’m grateful my friend was there with me on that set,” Ryan said. “When I see Rob, my heart-rate [sic] slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me.”

Ryan revealed McElhenney’s character “begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo,” adding it will “hopefully live on in the digital extras.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: Kate Winslet’s WWII drama ‘Lee’ drops trailer, and more
In Brief: Kate Winslet’s WWII drama ‘Lee’ drops trailer, and more

Syfy has driven a stake into the heart of Reginald the Vampire, according to TV Line. The cable channel has canceled the series, led by Jacob Batalon, after two seasons. The show premiered Oct. 5, 2022, and aired its final episode and season 2 finale on July 10 …

The Acolyte‘s Jodie Turner-Smith has been tapped to star in the upcoming Paramount+ with Showtime series The Agency alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere. Based on the hit French spy show The Bureau, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent home from a six-year mission in Damascus, played by Fassbender. As he’s struggling to let go of his false identity and the woman with whom he had an affair, he gets caught between a French foreign intelligence agency and the CIA. Turner-Smith will play ​​Sami Zahir, “a professor of social anthropology who is said to have a history with [Fassbender’s character],” according to the streaming service …

Sky Cinema has dropped the trailer for Lee, the World War II drama starring Kate Winslet based on the true story of Lee Miller, an American photographer “determined to document the truth of the Nazi regime, and in spite of the odds stacked against female correspondents,” per the studio. Lee captured some of the war’s most important images, “for which she paid an enormous price.” Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Marion Cotillard also star. Lee opens in theaters Sept. 27 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ellen DeGeneres’ final stand-up special, ‘For Your Approval’, hits Netflix Sept. 24
Ellen DeGeneres’ final stand-up special, ‘For Your Approval’, hits Netflix Sept. 24
Netflix

Netflix has revealed that comedian and former talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres‘ final stand-up special ever will hit the streamer on Sept. 24. 

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will be her second original comedy special for the streamer following 2018’s Relatable.

Ellen’s daytime talk show ended its 19-year run in 2022, following a BuzzFeed expose in 2020 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s behind-the-scenes environment was the opposite of its “be kind” mantra: accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation were leveled by former staffers.

Following that, supposed examples of DeGeneres being “mean” went viral.

Her fall from grace will apparently be a part of the new show, which was teased with the tagline, “This will be Ellen’s last special and yes, she’s going to talk about it.”

Netflix further teases, “Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’ From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.”

As reported in July, DeGeneres has been talking onstage about being “canceled,” with SFGate reporting she told an audience member at a show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.