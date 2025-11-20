Jobs report blows past expectations, defying hiring slowdown

(NEW YORK) — Employers hired far more workers than expected in September, defying a sharp slowdown over the summer that appeared to cool off the labor market.

The U.S. added 119,000 jobs in September, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure marked an acceleration from 22,000 jobs added in the previous month, and it exceeded an average of nearly 100,000 jobs added per month over the first half of 2025.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, but it remained at a historically low level.

A stock market selloff over recent days underscored the uncertainty looming over the economy as some investors warned of an AI bubble. Blockbuster earnings unveiled by chip giant Nvidia late Wednesday, however, appeared to defy such concerns.

Still, mass layoffs at corporate giants like Amazon, UPS and Verizon in recent weeks have drawn attention to a sluggish labor market — and stoked fears that job losses may spread.

It is likely too early to panic, however, some economists previously told ABC News. While the layoffs reflect a weakened labor market and AI adoption in some corners of the tech industry, they added, the prospect of wider job losses remains highly uncertain.

Inflation has picked up in recent months while hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

Those economic conditions have put the Federal Reserve in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment.

“We have the situation where the risks are to the upside for inflation and to the downside for employment. We have one tool,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month. “You can’t address both of those at once.”

Still, Powell said, concern has tilted toward strain in the labor market, prompting the central bank to reduce interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.

“A further reduction of the policy rate in December is not a foregone conclusion — in fact, far from it,” Powell told reporters.

Traders peg the chances interest rates will be left unchanged next month at about 66%, while the odds of a quarter-point rate cut stand at 33%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said it would not release a full jobs report for the month of October due to lost capacity during the shutdown. Rather, partial jobs data for October will be released as part of the November report, the BLS said.

Peloton voluntarily recalls over 800,000 bikes for potential seat post issue
(NEW YORK) — Exercise equipment company Peloton is voluntarily recalling approximately 833,000 exercise bikes due to a potential issue specific to the bike’s seat post, the company announced Thursday.

According to the company announcement, the recall affects “certain Original Series Bike+ models manufactured from December 2019 through July 2022 for sale in the U.S. and Canada.”

“The Original Series Bike+ seat post can break during use, posing a potential fall and injury risk to consumers,” the company stated.

Peloton said it has so far received three reports of Original Series Bike+ seat posts breaking “out of approximately 833,000 units sold in the U.S.”

“Peloton has received no reports of a seat post breaking, out of 44,800 units sold in Canada,” it added.

According to a recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the affected bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide, as well as online at Peloton, Dick’s, Amazon and eBay from January 2020 to April 2025. The bikes retailed for approximately $2,495, according to the agency.

The CPSC also stated that of the three broken seat post reports Peloton received, two included “reports of injuries due to a fall.”

Peloton said Thursday that impacted users should stop using the recalled bikes and contact Peloton for a replacement seat post.

The replacement seat post is a CPSC-approved solution, a Peloton spokesperson told ABC News.

Both the company and the CPSC noted the new seat posts can be self-installed.

The affected bikes bear the model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter “T,” according to Peloton. The serial number can be found “inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel,” the company said.

In a statement to ABC News, the Peloton spokesperson said, “The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities. We are taking this opportunity to make replacement seat posts available to all affected Bike+ users and we encourage them to contact us to receive the redesigned seat post as soon as possible.”

Peloton previously voluntarily recalled over 2 million bikes, Bike Model PL01, in 2023, warning that the bike seat post assembly could break and cause users to fall.

Chip giant Nvidia to report earnings as some warn of AI 'bubble'
(NEW YORK) — An earnings report to be released by chip giant Nvidia on Wednesday will offer a window into the health of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which in recent years has become a key engine for stock market gains and economic growth.

Nvidia, the $4 trillion company behind many of the chips fueling AI products, has expanded at a breakneck pace since an AI boom set off by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022. The California-based company saw its stock price soar nearly 700% over the ensuing two years.

Analysts expect Nvidia to record $46.2 billion in revenue over three months ending in June, which would amount to a 53% jump compared to a year earlier. That would mark robust growth but it would come in well below a 122% spike in revenue enjoyed in the same quarter a year ago.

Alongside continued growth, the company is weathering new challenges. President Donald Trump barred the sale of chips to China earlier this year, before revoking the ban in July. A month later, Trump struck an agreement with Nvidia allowing the company to sell chips in China if the firm hands over 15% of revenue generated by the exports to the U.S.

Speaking at the White House earlier this month, the president recounted the agreement with Nvidia.

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

In May, the company said it expected to suffer an $8 billion loss as result of restrictions imposed upon chip exports.

In recent weeks, some prominent figures have warned of an AI bubble, casting doubt on the sustainability of the sector’s gangbusters growth. Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo, said last month that the AI bubble may exceed the dot-com bubble of the 1990s, suggesting that the top firms are overvalued.

In an interview earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said the AI industry had become a bubble.

“Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes. Is AI the most important thing to happen in a very long time? My opinion is also yes,” Altman told tech publication The Verge.

Still, the AI sector remains a bright spot for the U.S. economy. AI-related spending added a 0.5 percentage point boost to annualized gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, Pantheon Macroeconomics found.

What does the closure of the de minimis loophole mean for shoppers?
(WASHINGTON) — A tariff loophole for low-cost shipments helped fuel an explosion of U.S. consumers purchasing shoes, sunglasses and a host of other items directly from sellers overseas. The Trump administration closed that exemption on Friday, bringing the era of duty-free online buying to an end.

President Donald Trump closed what’s known as the “de minimis” loophole, which allowed for duty-free import of goods valued at less than $800. Now, such imports will face tariffs based on the relevant rates for a given country of origin or product.

Peter Navarro, senior counselor to the president for trade and manufacturing, said on Thursday that the move would add up to $10 billion in tax revenue and help “save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items.”

Analysts who spoke to ABC News predicted delays and price increases for shoppers, though the precise impact remains uncertain as retailers and customers adapt to the new tariffs.

Here’s what to know about how the closure of the de minimis loophole could impact consumers:

What is happening with the de minimis loophole?

The Trump administration on Friday closed the de minimis loophole, meaning imported packages below $800 will be subject to tariffs.

In May, the exemption expired for shipments from mainland China and Hong Kong, prompting e-commerce companies Shein and Temu to warn of price increases. The move on Friday extends the policy to imports from all other countries.

Low-cost imports brought via delivery services like FedEx and DHS will face country-specific tariff rates, which range from 10% to 50%. Tariffs targeting product types, such as steel and aluminum, may also be applied.

Packages delivered by a foreign postal service will be subject to tariffs levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which depend on a given country of origin.

Over the past 10 years, the number of shipments to the U.S. claiming the de minimis exemption soared 600%, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, said in January. Last fiscal year, there were more than 1.36 billion such shipments, which amounts to almost 4 million per day, CBP said.

A small loophole remains in the policy. Gifts valued at $100 or less will continue to be duty-free.

Will closure of the de minimis loophole cause shipping delays?

Yes, the closure of the de minimis loophole is expected to delay low-cost shipments from overseas, especially over the coming months as foreign sellers adjust to the rules, analysts told ABC News.

Postal service operators in more than 30 countries have limited or halted shipments to the U.S. in anticipation of the policy adjustment. The list includes significant trade partners like India, Mexico and Japan.

Under the new policy, foreign postal services are required to calculate the tariff cost prior to sending a parcel bound for the U.S., Henry Jin, a professor of supply chain management at Miami University, told ABC News.

“The administrative burden is tremendous,” Jin said.

Packages previously shipped in five to 10 days may take as long as 20 days to reach customers, Jin added.

“If you absolutely need something by a certain deadline, buy it well before,” Jin said. “Or else you will run the risk of not getting it in time.”

Will closure of the de minimis loophole raise prices?

Yes, analysts who spoke to ABC News expect closure of the loophole to raise prices.

The policy change essentially amounts to a new tariff applied to low-cost items, meaning importers will face an additional tax. Importers typically pass along a share of the tariff-related tax burden onto consumers in the form of price hikes.

In the case of imports shipped directly to customers, foreign retailers will retain a choice of whether to eat the added cost or slap it onto the bill paid by shoppers, Jin said. Suppliers may swallow some of the added cost by selling their goods at lower wholesale prices, Jin added, but such relief is likely to be minimal.

Additional compliance costs faced by retailers will also likely be passed along to consumers, analysts said.

“It will significantly raise the transportation cost on top of the cost of the tariffs, which will ultimately raise prices for consumers,” said Raymond Robertson, professor for trade, economics and public policy at Texas A&M University.

