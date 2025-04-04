Jobs report set to offer gauge of economic health amid Trump’s tariffs

(NEW YORK) — Hiring data to be released on Friday will offer a gauge of the nation’s economic health, just a day after President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs triggered a major stock selloff.

The jobs report, which details employer activity in March, is set to provide a snapshot of staff cuts imposed by the federal government last month amid cost-cutting efforts undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The fresh data may also offer clues about possible fallout from a previous round of tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada and China at the outset of March.

Economists expect the U.S. to have added 140,000 jobs in March. That figure would mark a slight slowdown from hiring in the previous month, but it would still amount to solid job growth.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

“The economy is strong,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Tariffs announced earlier this week, however, threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News.

The far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

The White House plans to slap a 10% tax on all imported products and place additional duties on items from some of the largest U.S. trading partners, including China and the European Union.

“​​These policies, if sustained, would likely push the U.S. and global economy into recession this year,” J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients after the tariff announcement.

“Recession risks will likely rise,” Deutsche Bank added.

U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday in the first trading session after Trump unveiled the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.

(NEW YORK) — Since Elon Musk went to Washington, D.C., to slash the government alongside President Donald Trump, the stock of his electric car company Tesla has taken a significant hit, tumbling nearly 48% this year. During an interview this week, Musk addressed the difficulties.

“You’re giving up your other stuff,” Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow asked Musk during an interview. “How are you running your other businesses?”

“With great difficulty,” Musk replied with a sigh.

On Monday, Tesla stock closed down 15% after its worst trading day in five years. Stock in the company has dropped every week since Musk went to Washington, wiping out more than $700 billion in market value. And Musk’s personal net worth has dropped $148 billion since Inauguration Day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

But it’s not just Musk who is taking a hit. The stock plunge has caused outrage among some shareholders, who have publicly questioned Musk’s commitment to his electric vehicle company or called on the Tesla board to replace him.

Another group that’s now sounding the alarm: pension fund managers.

“This is a real cost to real people,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs told ABC News. “We’re talking about firefighters, police officers, nurses who work in public. Their retirement dollars are at stake.”

Frerichs, a Democrat, said he believes the drop in stock is due to Musk’s work leading the governmental cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. It’s deeply political work, Frerichs says, that’s driving half the country away from buying his cars.

“Michael Jordan was famous here for not being involved in Democrat politics, because, as he said, even Republicans buy sneakers, and he knew he didn’t want to lose those customers,” Frerichs said.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who oversees approximately $1.2 billion in Tesla stock through the city’s pension funds, echoed that sentiment.

“There’s no real leadership. It is at the bottom of his list. And so we have not had at Tesla a CEO focused on selling EVs, on growing the company, on making money and returns for shareholders,” Lander told ABC News.

Lander, a Democrat who is running for mayor in New York City, said he still has faith in the Tesla stock — but that it won’t be endless.

“But look, if they can’t count on this stock, you know, and we have to look elsewhere in the marketplace, that’s how this works,” Lander said.

Tesla representatives did not reply to a request for comment from ABC News

Its not just Democrats who have called for answers from Musk. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — who supported Trump in the 2024 election — said he had to “raise his eyebrows” as a stockholder himself.

“I like DOGE, I like what they’re doing,” Portnoy said in an interview on Fox Business last month. “But let me tell you this. If you are going to send out — and you got to call it both ways — if you are going to send emails to federal workers and say, ‘What have you done for the last five days,’ I think Tesla shareholders are entitled to ask their CEO, Elon Musk, ‘What have you done for Tesla the last five days?'”

“Seemingly all he cares about right now is DOGE,” Portnoy said. “Now, could it be coincidence the stock is down 25% since he really started this? I guess. But I think it’s fair as a shareholder of Tesla to say, ‘What are you doing for shareholders?'”

Some who are critical of Musk’s role in cutting the federal workforce have targeted Tesla, vandalizing vehicles and protesting at dealerships around the country.

“We’re here today rallying against Elon and what he’s done,” one Florida protester, Jeff Finkelstein, told a local news outlet. “Ever since Trump’s been in, it’s been more about Musk than Trump and we’re just showing our frustration.”

In Massachusetts, police asked the public for help after a suspect allegedly vandalized Teslas with images of Musk. The suspect, when confronted, said he had a right to do so because it’s his “free speech,” according to a social media post.

Musk himself replied to the post, writing, “Damaging the property of others, aka vandalism, is not free speech!”

(NEW YORK) — Stocks futures traded slightly higher early Wednesday, following another volatile day for the market amid the continued rollout of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods from top U.S. trading partners.

Dow futures were higher by 189 points or 0.46%. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also appeared ready to open narrowly higher on Wednesday.

Traders are expected to be looking to Wednesday’s inflation report for clues on the health of the economy amid Trump’s escalting trade war. Expectations are that inflation will be up 2.9% compared to a year ago. A worse-than-expected report could add to negative stock sentiment.

Trump’s 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum products came into effect overnight. The European Commission said EU member states would retaliate with duties on U.S. goods, sending European markets mostly higher.

Some economists say that while the tariffs could boost the local steel industry in the United States, they could also lead to higher prices for industries that purchase steel. Those higher prices may eventually reach consumers.

The U.S. relies heavily on imported aluminum and those costs are expected go up as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will announce its latest decision setting the level of interest rates, just days after President Donald Trump called on the central bank to lower them.

Investors widely expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady, putting the central bank on a potential collision course with Trump. A longstanding norm of independence typically insulates the central bank from direct political interference.

A decision to maintain the current level of interest rates would pause a series of three consecutive interest rate cuts imposed by the Fed over the final months of 2024.

The Fed indicated last month that it would cut interest rates at a slower pace than it had previously forecast, however, pointing to a bout of resurgent inflation. That forecast sent stock prices plummeting, though markets have broadly recovered the losses.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded a drop in interest rates after calling for a reduction of oil prices set by a group of nations known as OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of low oil prices will enable the Fed to dial back its fight against inflation and bring down interest rates, Trump said.

“I’m going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, later adding: “With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately.”

The U.S. does not belong to OPEC, nor does the president play a role in the organization’s decisions regarding the price of oil sold by its member states.

Several past presidents have sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy, including Trump, who repeatedly spoke out in favor of low interest rates during his first term.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump said a U.S. president should have a role in setting interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a defiant tone in November when posed with the question of whether he would resign from his position if asked by Trump.

“No,” Powell told reporters assembled at a press conference in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell stated: “Not permitted under the law.”

The Fed retreated in its fight against inflation over the final months of last year, lowering interest rates by a percentage point. Still, the Fed’s interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Last month, Powell said the central bank may proceed at a slower pace with future rate cuts, in part because it has now lowered interest rates a substantial amount.

Powell also said a recent resurgence of inflation influenced the Fed’s expectations, noting that some policymakers considered uncertainty tied to potential policy changes under Trump.

“It’s common-sense thinking that when the path is uncertain, you get a little slower,” Powell said. “It’s not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking around in a dark room full of furniture.”

