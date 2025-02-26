Joe Goldberg says he is the ‘luckiest guy in New York’ in new ‘You’ teaser

Joe Goldberg says he is the ‘luckiest guy in New York’ in new ‘You’ teaser
Netflix

A new teaser for the fifth and final season of You is here.

In the clip, Penn Badgley‘s character, Joe Goldberg, is getting ready for what appears to be a night out with character Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie).

Badgley opens the clip with Goldberg’s inner monologue, saying, “Love tests us.”

“I’ve been tested more than most,” he continues. “This is the last time. I came from nothing. A true rags-to-riches story. I’ve been through it all. Unlucky in life and in love until I met you.”

He goes on, “Kate, you opened doors for me I could have never imagined. We share a life.”

At the very end of the clip, after Badgley talks about power, money and more, he says, “Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?”

According to a logline for the upcoming season, Goldberg “returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

The cast for the fifth and final season includes Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

You returns to Netflix on April 24.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar rocked the Caesars Superdome during the Apple Music Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

The GNX rapper electrified the crowd with a medley of his hits at halftime, where he was joined by special guests SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, the latter of whom who was dressed as “Uncle Sam” in red, white, and blue. The colors of the American flag were a theme throughout the performance.

Lamar played some of his most popular songs, including “Euphoria,” “Squabble Up,” “Peekaboo,” “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” Between songs, he teased whether or not he’d perform “Not Like Us,” his #1 diss track that takes aim at Drake, rapping, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” 

He finally did play it, and while he dropped out one of the track’s more extreme insults, he kept the famous line, “Tryin’ to strike a chord/ and it’s probably A-minor,” to the delight of the crowd, who shouted along.

Lamar wore a blue leather jacket and was joined by a large group of dancers on stage. Mid-way through, SZA, dressed in red, joined Lamar to sing their duets hits “Luther” and “All the Stars.”

Mustard, K.dot’s frequent collaborator, also joined the star onstage, while tennis icon Serena Williams made a cameo during the performance where she was seen dancing.

Lamar previously performed as part of the halftime show for Super Bowl 56, which was headlined by Dr. DreSnoop DoggEminem50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. His performance Sunday, however, made him the first solo hip-hop artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar is coming off a massively successful night at the Grammys on Feb. 2, taking home five awards for “Not Like Us.”

In brief: Hayley Atwell to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe and more

Hayley Atwell looks to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is reported to be reprising her role as Agent Carter in the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Doomsday, according to Deadline. The film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with Marvel president Kevin Feige producing. While plot details remain unknown, the film is expected in theaters on May 1, 2026 …

Anne Hathaway is staying booked and busy. The actress will star alongside Dave Bautista in an untitled action comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports. Inspired by actual events, the film follows agents who posed as a couple in order to infiltrate a global crime enterprise …

Jim Carrey says he’d return to another one of his famous movie characters, but only under one condition. In a recent interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey said he would reprise his role in a sequel to The Mask if it felt right. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess … It’s not really about the money,” Carrey said to ComicBook. “I joke about the money … But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.”

Benji Madden gushes over Cameron Diaz in 10th anniversary tribute: ‘My QUEEN’
Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Netflix

Benji Madden is proving he’s his wife Cameron Diaz‘s biggest fan.

The Good Charlotte singer took to Instagram on Friday to not only mark his and Diaz’s recent 10th wedding anniversary but to praise her return to the big screen in Back in Action as well.

“This is my QUEEN,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I celebrate this BAD A** WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover.”

Of their decade of marriage, which they reached on Jan. 5, Madden said “every year only gets more fulfilling.”

“It’s special,” he continued. “Never perfect- always real- always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die.”

Madden expressed his gratitude for his “beautiful life” with Diaz, which includes their two children, and hinted at “ANOTHER MILESTONE” in their lives.

“We are SO happy to see you….BACK IN ACTION!!….Congrats baby!!” he gushed.

Back in Action, an action-comedy starring Diaz and Jamie Foxx, marks Diaz’s return to acting after more than a decade away, with her most recent film being 2014’s Annie remake.

Back in Action is streaming now on Netflix.

