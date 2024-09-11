Joe Manganiello to host Netflix’s Geeked Week

Joe Manganiello to host Netflix’s Geeked Week
Netflix

Netflix has tapped a dyed-in-the-wool geek to host its annual tribute to all things nerdy, its Geeked Week live finale festivities.

Joe Manganiello, who lists playing Dungeons & Dragons and collecting comics among his pocket-protector pastimes, will headline the live event that will cap off the week, held in Atlanta on Sept. 19. 

Joining him will be Cobra Kai stars Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, the latter of whom played the superhero Blue Beetle in 2023.

The streamer’s Geeked Week kicks off on Sept. 16, offering sneak peeks of a host of forthcoming projects, including the final season of Stranger Things and a new season of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Manganiello’s Atlanta show will boast a bevy of talent, including Rebel Moon and Twilight of the Gods director Zack Snyder; Black Mirror‘s Charlie Brooker; Dallas Liu from Airbender; Finn Wittrock from Don’t Move; Jeff Ward and Matt Owens from One Piece; and Tom Sturridge and Kirby from The Sandman.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Sleuths of a certain age: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan star in Netflix’s ‘Thursday Murder Club’
Sleuths of a certain age: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan star in Netflix’s ‘Thursday Murder Club’
Osman (center) with cast — Netflix/Giles-Keyte

Netflix has announced that production on Thursday Murder Club, a movie adaptation of Richard Osman‘s bestseller of the same name, has gotten underway — and a killer cast of senior stars are aboard the whodunnit.

Academy Award winners Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley, as well as Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce, and Pierce Brosnan are starring in the project, which the streamer teases is about “a group of friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun but find themselves caught in a real case.”

The senior sleuths include ex-spy Elizabeth, played by Mirren; retired psychiatrist Ibrahim, portrayed by Kingsley; former union activist Ron, played by Brosnan; and former nurse Joyce, played by The Diplomat‘s Celia Imrie.

Thursday Murder Club was written and is being directed by Harry Potter franchise and The Help veteran Chris Columbus. The movie’s cast also includes Doctor Who‘s David Tennant, Raiders of the Lost Ark‘s Paul Freeman, and Logan‘s Richard E. Grant.

A release date has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Glen Powell is a disguised college football player in ‘Chad Powers’ 1st look
Glen Powell is a disguised college football player in ‘Chad Powers’ 1st look
Hulu

A first look at Glen Powell starring in the new half-hour comedy series Chad Powers was released on Thursday, featuring a photo of Powell with a mop-top haircut decked out in football gear.

The series coming to Hulu, which has officially started production, has an executive producing team that includes former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Powell and Loki veteran writer Michael Waldron.

The release also noted that the show is based on a sketch that originally aired on ESPN+’s Eli’s Places series, in which Eli explored various college football scenes across the country.

Powell, who has been featured in a streak of several high-budget films in recent years, including Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, co-wrote the pilot with Waldron.

The Manning brothers are no strangers to entertainment, hosting ESPN’s Manningcast, a Monday Night Football broadcast of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Disney, the parent company of ABC News, is the majority owner of Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ricky Gervais, Courteney Cox on producers’ “wish list” for ‘Celebrity Traitors’ reality show
Ricky Gervais, Courteney Cox on producers’ “wish list” for ‘Celebrity Traitors’ reality show
Netflix

The U.K. version of the hit reality show The Traitors is spawning a celebrity variant, and the show’s producers say “big names” are scrambling to climb aboard, reports The Sun.

The reality series is a murder mystery set in a Scottish castle. In the American import, which became a smash on Peacock, Alan Cumming acts as the gamesmaster for a group of players. Secretly among them are undercover nefarious traitors, picking the others off one by one. 

Claudia Winkleman is the host of the U.K. version and is said to be a “close friend” of Friends alumna Courteney Cox, who the producers hope to snag; another big name on their wish list is acclaimed comedian and The Office creator Ricky Gervais.

A source tells the publication, “Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of The Traitors was being made,” adding The BBC “wants the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off.”

The American version’s first season sprinkled former reality show contestants in with regular folk, while the second season was made up entirely of stars from shows like MTV’s The Challenge, Survivor and the Real Housewives franchise.

Celebrity Traitors UK shoots in early 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.