Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ”Tis So Sweet’

Joey Bada$$ attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)/Taraji P. Henson on ‘Soul of a Nation’ (ABC/Troy Harvey)

From the world of drug dealing to a faith-based film, Joey Bada$$ is making his way in the world of Hollywood. The rapper, born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, previously played a drug dealer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has secured a starring role in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Tis So Sweet.

Joey will play opposite Taraji P. Henson in the film, about “a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected,” according to Deadline. The film is based on the story of Chicago baker Lenore Lindsey, who went on a search to find the son she put up for adoption and discovered he was a regular at her bakery.

‘Tis So Sweet will mark the second film under the faith-based partnership between Devon Franklin, Tyler Perry and Netflix. The first was the film Ruth & Boaz, which starred Tyler Lepley and Serayah, Joey’s fiancée and the mother of his son.

Tessa Thompson to receive Spotlight Award at Gotham Film Awards for ‘Hedda’ performance
Tessa Thompson on “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising” (ABC/Kyusung Gong)

Tessa Thompson will be honored at the 2025 Gotham Awards for her titular performance in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios drama Hedda. She is set to receive the Spotlight Award at the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s 35th annual awards ceremony, taking place Dec. 1 in New York City.

An adaptation of Henrik Ibsen‘s play Hedda GablerHedda follows a young newlywed who yearns for a past love while hiding her discontent with her life and husband. Over the course of one party and night, she “orchestrates a ruthless game of manipulation, where lust, jealousy and betrayal collide,” according to Deadline.

“Tessa’s performance is both fearless and revelatory – an interpretation that deepens one of dramatic literature’s most complex characters and brings her into new focus for the audience that we represent here at The Gothams,” said Jeffrey Sharp Gotham, executive producer at Gotham Film & Media Institute, to Deadline. “We are thrilled to honor Tessa with the Spotlight Tribute and celebrate her extraordinary work in bringing Hedda to life with such depth and nuance.”

Tessa’s performance as Hedda has also earned her the Actress Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association‘s eighth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television awards, taking place Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. 

Hedda, directed and written by Nia DoCosta, premieres Oct. 22 in limited theaters; it releases Oct. 29 on Prime Video. Tessa also serves as producer on the film.

In brief: ‘Weapons’ gets HBO Max release date and more
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-17/E_inbriefgraphic.jpg” alt=””></figure><p><em>Weapons</em> is about to be streaming just in time for spooky season. The film <a href=”https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/weapons-begins-streaming-exclusively-hbo-max-october-24″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>arrives</a> to HBO Max on Oct. 24. It will also debut on HBO linear on Oct. 25.&nbsp;<strong>Josh Brolin</strong>, <strong>Julia Garner</strong> and <strong>Alden Ehrenreich</strong> star in the film directed by <strong>Zach Cregger</strong>. It follows what happens when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night …</p><p><strong>Zendaya</strong> and <strong>Robert Pattinson</strong>’s upcoming rom-com has a release date. The A24 film <em>The Drama</em> will debut in theaters on April 3, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed. <strong>Alana Haim</strong>, <strong>Mamoudou Athie</strong> and <strong>Hailey Gates</strong> also star in the film from <em>Dream Scenario</em> director <strong>Kristoffer Borgli</strong>. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say its rumored the film will follow a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day …</p><p><strong>Jake Lacy</strong> is set to join the upcoming series <em>Furious</em> at Hulu. <a href=”https://deadline.com/2025/10/jake-lacy-cast-hulu-series-furious-1236590077/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Deadline</a> reports the actor has been added to the cast of the previously untitled series that is loosely inspired by the 1987 film <em>Black Widow</em>. <strong>Emmy Rossum</strong> will star in and executive produce the show, which also features <strong>Lola Petticrew</strong>, <strong>Scoot McNairy</strong> and <strong>Quincy Tyler</strong> <strong>Bernstine</strong> …</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ red carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the ‘Kiss Of The Spider Woman’ New York Screening on October 6, 2025, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited Monday at the premiere of Lopez’s upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, less than a year after finalizing their divorce in January.

The former couple supported each other at the New York screening, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Affleck serves as executive producer on the film alongside longtime collaborator Matt Damon as part of their Artists Equity production company.

Roadside Attractions, one of the film distribution companies for Kiss of the Spider Woman, reposted a clip from People on its Instagram Story Monday evening, in which Affleck praises Lopez and her role in the film ahead of the screening.

“The goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories, and create opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and work with the best directors in the world, and the best actors and the best material. And in this movie we did all of that,” Affleck said, standing next to Lopez.

“Jennifer, you’re incredible,” he added.

Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. The film was adapted from the stage musical of the same name by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb, as well as the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Valentín (Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Lopez).”

The film hits theaters Oct. 10.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, after two years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News. The divorce was reportedly finalized earlier this year.

