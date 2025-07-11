Joey King, Maisie Williams and more added to ‘Practical Magic 2’ cast

Joey King, Maisie Williams and more added to ‘Practical Magic 2’ cast

Cindy Ord Getty Images | Getty Images

Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble because the Practical Magic 2 cast is getting bigger.

Joining Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock — who were both previously announced as part of the sequel film — are We Were the Lucky Ones actress Joey King and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, according to a press release.

Also joining the cast are The Hobbit star Lee Pace, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña and Tom Jones actor Solly McLeod.

Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who previously portrayed the eccentric Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny in the first Practical Magic film, will also return.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story,” the Practical Magic filmmaking team said in the press release.

They added, “The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens’ story to new fans, and those who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.

The original film also starred Evan Rachel Wood, Camilla Belle and Margo Martindale.

Production is underway for the sequel, which arrives in theaters Sept. 18, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sheryl Lee Ralph honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s contributions to the entertainment industry were recognized Wednesday when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Loretta Devine and Quinta Brunson spoke on her behalf, representing her start in a Broadway version of Dreamgirls to her current role in Abbott Elementary, the show that helped her win her first Emmy.

“I’m amazed at her ability to get things done,” Devine said during the ceremony, as reported by ABC7. “That’s Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was strong then and she still is strong.”

“To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace and legend,” Brunson told the crowd at the ceremony. “She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star.”

Sheryl then took the mic to share a message of gratitude, especially for those who paved the way for her.

“I want generations to see what’s possible, that their dreams are valid,” Ralph said. “That their voice is powerful and their potential limitless.”

Sheryl’s husband, Vincent Hughes, daughter Ivy Coco Maurice and son Etienne Maurice were in attendance, as well as Jenifer Lewis, the cast of Abbott Elementary and many of her sorority sisters from Delta Sigma Theta.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael J. Fox announces his fifth book, ‘Future Boy’
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Michael J. Fox tells the story of playing two iconic roles at the same time in his latest novel.

Flatiron Books announced the upcoming release of Fox’s fifth novel, Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum, on Wednesday. It will be published on Oct. 14. The release coincides with the 40th anniversary of his iconic film Back to the Future.

The book tells the story of Fox’s life in the ’80s, when he was one of the biggest stars on TV with his role as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties. Fox then decided to accept the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future, which he worked on simultaneously to his sitcom.

“His world was about to get even bigger, but only if he could survive the kind of double duty unheard of in Hollywood. Fox’s days were already dedicated to rehearsing and taping the hit sitcom Family Ties, but then the chance of a lifetime came his way,” according to an official synopsis of the book. “Soon, he committed his nights to a new time-travel adventure film being directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven SpielbergBack to the Future. Sitcom during the day, movie at night—day after day, for months.”

Future Boy will include new interviews with the cast and crew of both Family Ties and Back to the Future. It was co-written by Nelle Fortenberry, who has worked with Fox for three decades and previously served as the president of his production company.

Fox is the recipient of an honorary Academy Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His previous novels are Lucky Man, Always Looking Up, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future and No Time Like the Future.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer
Cheryl Dunn

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson steps back into the ring in the official trailer for The Smashing Machine.

A24 released the trailer for Benny Safdie‘s upcoming biopic on Tuesday. Johnson stars as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the sports biopic that tells the story of the legendary mixed martial artist and fighter. The trailer shows off how the former-wrestler-turned-actor wears a wig and prosthetic makeup in the film to fully transform into Kerr.

This movie marks Safdie’s solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote the films Uncut Gems and Good Time.

“Winning is the best feeling there is. It’s 40,000 people in there cheering you on,” Johnson’s Mark says in the trailer. “There’s no other high like it in the world.”

Emily Blunt costars as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. This film marks the duo’s second collaboration after the 2021 film Jungle Cruise. Johnson and Blunt are also set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in an upcoming Hawaiian crime thriller to be directed by Martin Scorsese.

Kerr fought from the years 1997 to 2009. He won four ADCC World Championships over the course of his career. His life was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary, which was also titled The Smashing Machine, in reference to Kerr’s nickname.

Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk also star in the upcoming film.

The Smashing Machine smashes into theaters on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.