John Amos’ “devastated” daughter says she found out her father died “through the media”

J.Sciulli/WireImage for Cure Autism Now

The late John Amos‘ daughter, Shannon, says she’s “devastated” about the death of her actor father, but also claims in an Instagram post that she was never made aware of his passing.

“I am without words. Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st,” she began the caption of a video dancing with her father to the Luther Vandross song “Dance With My Father.”

The actual date of his death was confirmed by ABC News on Monday.

She continued, “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

Shannon added, “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

She concluded, “My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Amos’ death certificate, which was obtained by Deadline, says Amos died of congestive heart failure at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 21 at 5:18 p.m. PT. He was reportedly cremated on Aug. 30. However, news of his death was only confirmed on Monday.

Larry David’s live tour widens to 10 new cities
HBO/John P. Johnson

Larry David was called a “walking f****** virus” on his show Curb Your Enthusiasm, and now it seems that he’s spreading.

His A Conversation with Larry David shows, which began with a pair of shows in the spring, will expand to 10 new cities.

Aside from a previously announced Sept. 20 gig at Denver’s Paramount Theatre, it has just been revealed that the tour will continue with stops in Seattle, San Fransisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago, before ending Dec. 5 in the Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Live venue.

David mentioned the update on Instagram. Well, he wasn’t really that specific, to be honest.

“So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I’m doing,” LD began. “It’s really nothing. It’ll be a total waste of your time. There’s not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do — but, you could consider bowling.”

“It’s not a terrible idea,” he continued. “I haven’t done it in about 50 years, but now that I mention it, I think I might hit the lanes soon.”

If bowling isn’t your thing, head over to LarryDavidTour.com for more information. Tickets will be available for presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time with the code “PRETTYGOOD”; general sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

As was the case with the previous shows, a moderator will join David at each stop — although it has been revealed that NFL great Peyton Manning will join Larry at Denver’s date on Sept. 20.

Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with hotel security guard
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested Friday while in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed he was arrested at the Georges V hotel following an altercation with security, who tried to break up a fight between him and his bodyguard. An investigation is now underway. 

Travis’ Paris arrest comes as footage of his arrest in Miami Beach has been released. The body-camera footage obtained by TMZ shows his exchange with police back in June, in which he tells the officers he’s scared and outnumbered.

The cops had run into Travis, born Jacques Bermon Webster, while responding to a call about a fight at Miami Beach Marina. He’d been arguing with someone on a boat when they approached him, smelled alcohol and asked if he’d been drinking, to which Travis replied, “It’s Miami.”

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing; the former charge was dropped.

Joe Manganiello will be breaking bad in second season of Netflix’s ‘One Piece’
L-R: Abova, Manganiello, writer Matt Owens, co-star Jeff Ward – Netflix

During Netflix’s live Geeked Week send-off event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night, host — and out and proud geek — Joe Manganiello announced he has stepped up his nerd cred even more. 

The Magic Mike star will be joining the cast of One Piece, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved and bestselling manga, for its second season. 

The actor will play the iconic villain Mr. 0; also joining the show will be Bumper in Berlin alumna Lera Abova playing Miss Sunday.

The series stars Iñaki Godoy as straw hat-wearing swashbuckler Monkey D. Luffy, who sets off with his crew —Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji — to find the fabled article of treasure that shares the series’ title.

One Piece managed to avoid the pitfalls of other adaptations, like Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, by becoming a smash out of the gate. 

The live-action version of Eiichiro Oda‘s pirate saga debuted on Aug. 31, 2023, at #1 on the streaming service’s English language TV chart and the top 10 in 93 countries. In its first four days, it racked up 140.1 million hours of viewing time, right up there with the debuts of massive hits like Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday.

